An old TikTok video of Munaka Muthambi candidly ranking different types of African men she's dated or entertained resurfaced on X following her recent breakup announcement

The clip sparked humorous reactions online, with users joking about her extensive dating history resembling an AFCON tournament or a refugee camp

This comes after Munaka confirmed her split from her white boyfriend via a confusing Instagram post, praising him as the best man she's dated despite the circumstances

An old video of Munaka ranking African men resurfaced. Image: mooo.nakaa

Source: Instagram

Mzansi's social media sleuths dug up an old TikTok from content creator Munaka Muthambi, where she ranks various types of African men based on her personal dating experiences.

In the casual clip, shared originally under her handle @moo.nakaa, Munaka breaks down her encounters with men from different African backgrounds, highlighting traits like generosity, romance, and red flags in a light-hearted yet candid manner.

The video, reposted on X by user @RealSihleIV with the caption "😭😭😭it's looking bad for her," quickly gained traction, tying into her fresh breakup drama.

The timing couldn't be more ironic, as Munaka had just gone public about ending her relationship with her unnamed white boyfriend.

She shared their photos on Instagram, revealing the split had happened two months prior.

In her caption, she reflected on the romance as the most honest and loving one she's had, noting they parted due to uncontrollable circumstances rather than unhappiness.

Watch the video in which she ranks the men below:

Mzansi reacts with jokes and shade

The resurfaced ranking video amplified the buzz around her dating life.

X users piled on with humour, @fntse compared her experiences to a "refugee camp" due to the variety of nationalities mentioned.

Another user, @Shothodzo_10, said:

"Proper AFCON experience. We should have sent her to Morocco to represent us."

Other comments ranged from empathy for her heartbreak to light-hearted roasts. One user, @Hlomuka0mkhulo, gave a diagnosis of the problem, stating:

"Her father failed her. There’s no other way."

@MoneyPrinter773 wondered:

"How does one think about making such a video and then their brain lets them actually post it?"

@eldos_8002 echoed an earlier sentiment:

"Her parents failed her."

@Yayobeatz1 cautioned about the nature of the internet, saying:

"As long as she knows that digital footprint is something else. This video will live on and people will remind her about it in future and suddenly she will be a victim."

Who is Munaka?

Munaka is a South African social media influencer, marketer, and reality TV personality known for her work with podcasts like Piano Pulse, appearing on shows like Love Never Lies: South Africa, and creating engaging digital content.

The influencer gained fame for her lifestyle content and brand partnerships, recently making headlines for her involvement with Russia's Alabuga program and her departure from Piano Pulse.

Munaka's journey in the spotlight

Munaka first rose to fame through social media content, podcasts, and TV appearances, often sharing unfiltered takes on life and relationships.

Her departure from Piano Pulse allowed her to launch personal projects, but she's no stranger to controversy. As 2026 begins, the resurfaced video serves as a reminder of how past content can haunt or entertain amid new chapters.

Munaka first rose to fame through social media content. Image: mooo.nakaa

Source: Instagram

Munaka throws shade at MacG

After she left Piano Pulse, Munaka threw shade at her ex-boss, Mac G, following the Minnie Dlamini drama.

In a previous report by Briefly News, the young content creator blasted Mac G for making nasty comments about Minnie Dlamini’s private parts. Because of the public's liking of MacG, many took his side at the time.

Source: Briefly News