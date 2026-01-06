Controversial influencer Cyan Boujee trended on X after her real names were leaked online by a user who posted a photo of her national identity document

While the user was sensitive enough to scratch out the influencer's ID number, her surname and two names were still visible on the card

Mzansi reacted mainly with comments bashing her name, with others humourously saying that it made sense why she goes by "Cyan"

In a shocking turn of events, controversial influencer Cyan Boujee found herself at the centre of a social media storm after her real names were leaked online.

A user on X made a post featuring a photo of her national identity document, which sparked intense online debate.

While the user's attempt to protect her privacy by scratching out her ID number was noted, the visibility of her full name has ignited curiosity and scrutiny within the digital realm.

Mzansi weighs in

The reaction from South African netizens has been fierce and largely critical, with many taking to the platform to voice their opinions.

Commenters wasted no time in making light of Boujee's real name, with some jesting that her choice to go by “Cyan” suddenly made more sense.

@Mothematiks commented on the name-giving, saying:

"Maybe the parents were just in an intense celebratory mood."

@sikie4 commented:

"She did a good thing by giving herself a nickname."

@RockyMontanaX criticised:

"Her name being honour while she has none is what's dusting me."

@buckwildmoshi put it straight:

"No wonder she calls herself Cyan ngeke phela [she couldn't deal]."

@Sweet_Poison76 explained the choice of names:

"Her parents are pastors, so it makes sense."

Who is Cyan Boujee?

Cyan Boujee is a prominent South African social media influencer, DJ, content creator, model, and entrepreneur.

Cyan rose to fame through her engaging online presence, starting with makeup tutorials, fashion content, and dance videos on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, where she has since returned after being banned.

She has since transitioned into DJing, performing at clubs and events across Mzansi, though her sets have occasionally drawn criticism online.

Cyan also works as a brand ambassador for fashion and beauty labels, runs entrepreneurial ventures, and has been involved in philanthropy through initiatives like her Reaching Out Foundation, which focuses on helping the underprivileged.

Cyan Boujee is related to Jacob Zuma

If her own words are anything to go by, Cyan Boujee is the granddaughter of former President Jacob Zuma.

Cyan has the surname of Zuma as seen in her leaked ID card.

Cyan revealed the relationship after she posted a picture of herself posing with Zuma inside a private jet.

Cyan Boujee's claim to fame

Cyan Boujee's fame came from being a social media influencer and content creator known for her vibrant online presence, beauty, and association with the amapiano music scene, often generating buzz through personal drama, lifestyle content, and viral moments, including controversies and high-profile interviews.

She became a cultural force, appearing on Google's top searches, and is recognised for her influence across digital media, fashion, and entertainment.

Cyan Boujee beefs with Thuli Phongolo

In a previous Briefly News report, Cyan Boujee fell and tripped on stage while attending DJ Maphorisa's event. The influencer soon after blamed DJ Maphorisa's ex-girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Cyan took a light-hearted jab at Phongolo, blaming her ancestors for the incident.

