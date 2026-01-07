Amanda Black went viral on social media recently following one of her most recent performances

The Afrosoul singer gave one of her lively and soothing shows, but Mzansi was not at all impressed

Amanda's aesthetics rubbed some people the wrong way, and the reactions from the clip are mixed

Amanda Black took to the stage and delivered some of her iconic songs, but SA was not moved. Image: Amandablack

Source: Instagram

It seems as though nothing ever satisfies social media users. Singer Amanda Black was mocked recently for her stage outfit,

X user @MusaMzilikazi posted a clip of Amanda performing and sounding great. Some fans lauded her singing skills, while others paid more attention to her outfit. For many, it was not really her body; however, the outfit choice and the way it was executed:

Take @DrRebrand, for example, who said she would fit perfectly with Thandiswa Mazwai's chosen style.

"I feel like she needs a stylist (like the Thandiswa Mazwai aesthetic, something reflective of her) since she doesn't have good fashion sense herself. It's okay if she can't afford it because of the economy and their industry. People must just accept and love her for who she is."

Check out the video below:

Below are some of the responses online.

@SelflessBrother mentioned:

"I blame the friends and family is blame the PR team for not telling her to just dress appropriately. Besides that, she's growing up, and the body will follow."

@BongweNkosi advised:

"Eish marah naye, someone needs to advise her that she needs to dress decently according to the music genre she's singing."

@Mtho_wamdimo claimed:

"She's forcing things. Some artists are not meant to perform; they are meant to be vocalists only."

@modile34314 said:

"Maybe she is depressed, yaz. Something feels offish. She cannot care about how she presents herself on stage to this extent. This doesn't even look like she 'tried'."

@Khajomaiaza noted:

"Just like Nkosazana Daughter. She needs a stylist. Some things are not an excuse when you are in the entertainment."

@lerumo479 shared:

"I, too, agree. Sometimes we make mistakes in judging artists' outfits, forgetting that they are poor and don't afford proper clothes or stylists

@Mizzyb1 stated:

"To be honest, it is very difficult to separate Amanda from the beautiful traditional clothes and Xhosa face painting she did when she burst into the scene years ago. It's part of what made South Africans fall in love with her. She had a unique look that set her apart from others."

@Zani_2001 alleged:

"This is actually one of her best looks I've seen recently. There have been times when she looked bad. And I'm not even trying to be mean or exaggerating. This fit is good; it's giving artist, and she looks clean."

Lira and Thandiswa show love to Amanda

In a previous report from Briefly News, SA was in awe after seeing a now-viral video of Lira, Amanda Black, and Thandiswa Mazwai sharing the stage. The ladies delivered a stellar performance on Heritage Day, which left the audience teary-eyed because of their lovely sisterhood.

One attendee filmed the sweet moment and posted it on TikTok, and the video has since garnered a million views in two days.

Source: Briefly News