South Africans were warmed after seeing a now-viral video of Lira, Amanda Black, and Thandiswa Mazwai sharing the stage

The trio delivered a stellar performance on Heritage Day, which left the audience teary-eyed because of their lovely sisterhood

One attendee filmed the sweet moment and posted it on TikTok. The garnered over half a million views in two days

Lira, Thandiswa Mazwai, and Amanda Black shared the stage on 24 September during a special Heritage Day celebration at Carnival City’s Big Top Arena in Johannesburg.

Lira and Thandiswa Mazwai celebrated Amanda Black on stage on Heritage Day. Image: @amandablacksa

Source: Instagram

The performance was part of Lira’s Homecoming event at the Business Premium Jazz Festival, which featured both Thandiswa Mazwai and Amanda Black as headliners. The event was a significant moment in South African music.

It brought together three of the country’s most celebrated female artists for a powerful live performance. Their collaboration was described as a historical moment.

Lira and Thandiswa Mazwai embrace Amanda Black

A now-viral TikTok video of the show shed a spotlight on the sisterhood the trio expressed on stage. Lira and Thandiswa Mazwai sang La Sauce’s well-performing song featuring Amanda Black’s I Do.

Thandiswa Mazwai showed off her impeccable vocals while Lira held Amanda’s hand until the very end. Their performance highlighted the unity and strength of South African female talent.

Fans were deeply touched by the rare and memorable occasion of the three influential artists who came together to celebrate their heritage and musical prowess. They each went through hardships, yet they have risen gracefully.

SA touched by Lira, Thandiswa Mazwai and Amanda Black on stage

Social media users shared their thoughts about the three phenomenal women:

South Africans were touched after witnessing the beautiful moment Amanda Black, Lira and Thandiswa Mazwai shared on stage. Image: @amandablacksa

Source: Instagram

@Ado Mak🇿🇦 shared:

“These three plus Zonke Dikana are my all-time favourites.”

@Landless added more female artists:

“Imagine with Zonke, Msaki, Buhlebendalo, Ami Faku, Kelly, the Late Zahara and Simphiwe Dana.”

@Felogene commented:

“Exactly what Amanda has been longing for. Sisters holding her hand, paving a path and showing love. Man, this is beautiful to watch.”

@Cheryl wrote:

“Seeing Amanda Black receiving so much love makes me very happy.”

@queencolu_legia🌸 pointed out:

“This is what ‘I am my sister's keeper’ means. Thandiswa is legit pouring into Amanda's cup without saying so much.”

@sivelimmyndamase sighed:

“And the saddest part is that we will never see this exact magic again because it was so spontaneous and natural.”

@Masego Maikano Gumbo 💗 was wowed:

“So glad to see Lira doing better 😍😍😍 Thandiswa Mazwai - I have no words for KingTha.”

@Thah Zibane said:

“Three powerful women in one stage magic.”

@Mpho Kortjaas wrote:

“Sisterhood is important; we fix each other’s crowns.”

@Norz ❤️🌻🦦commented:

“Guys, Lira is recovering from a lot, be kind. Bottom line, her energy was everything.”

Lira opens up about recovering after her stroke

Lira recently opened up about her recovery journey, just over three years since her stroke scare. The singer was in a foreign country when the unfortunate incident occurred, and after finally regaining her strength.

Lira says it has shifted her perspective on life. She is back on stage and booked to perform at some of South Africa's biggest festivals, opportunities she does not take for granted.

