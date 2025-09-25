A young Springboks supporter has gone viral for her remarkable ability to recall the names of the national team’s players

The heartwarming clip drew widespread attention, with Siya Kolisi himself reacting to the youngster’s impressive knowledge

Fans praised her passion for rugby, with many suggesting the Springboks should reward her with a signed jersey

A six-year-old South African girl, Ariana, has captured the attention of rugby fans after effortlessly naming 17 members of the Springboks squad in a viral TikTok video.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi will earn his 97th cap on Saturday 27 September 2025. Image: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

The clip, posted by her mother Adele on Tuesday 23 September 2025, shows Ariana dressed in Springboks pyjamas while confidently responding as her mom calls out the players’ first names.

Without hesitation, the youngster supplied each surname, impressing viewers with her memory and passion for the team.

The video has already racked up more than 92,000 likes on TikTok, drawing widespread admiration.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Among those who noticed was Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, who commented:

“This is special.”

His reaction fuelled even more excitement among fans, with many calling Ariana a “real Springbokkie.”

From Faf de Klerk and Damian Willemse to Ox Nche, Ariana named stars across the World Cup-winning squad with ease.

Watch the clip below:

Fans call for a signed Springboks jersey

Viewers flooded the comments section with messages of support, describing Ariana as “adorable” and “well-mannered.”

Some suggested that the Springboks team should gift her a signed jersey as recognition for her enthusiasm.

TikTok user @dawoo997 wrote:

“Let’s get a Springbok jersey signed by all the guys she named. This will be the best reward for the team.” Others joked she might even be ready to join the coaching staff.

The Springboks are set to do battle against Argentina in the penultimate round of the Rugby Championship. Image: Adam Pretty

Source: Getty Images

Springboks prepare to play against Argentina

Meanwhile, the Springboks are preparing to do battle against the Los Pumas on Saturday 27 September 2025 in Durban. The Boks who will be coming into this match after their historic 43-10 victory over the All Blacks in Wellington, will aim for a victory in their last home Test this season.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus named a largely unchanged squad to play on Saturday. Siya Kolisi will captain the team in what will be his 97th Test cap and Eben Etzebeth will extend his record of being the most capped player.

Erasmus said they were very pleased with how the team had risen to the challenge against the All Blacks. He added that, considering Argentina’s strengths, this lineup would be the best for the upcoming match.

He explained that the team’s composition allows for consistency in selection and ensures that the experience of Eben and Damian de Allende is present in the starting lineup. Both players are reportedly excited to return to the field.

Former All Blacks coach Laurie Mains slams Rassie Erasmus

Briefly News previously reported that former Golden Lions and Cats coach Laurie Mains has levelled serious allegations against Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus, labelling him “a very dishonest person.”

Mains made the claims during a recent podcast interview, reviving a long-standing feud that dates back more than two decades.

Source: Briefly News