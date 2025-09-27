SA Wowed by Chinese Lady Singing Mawhoo's Favoured Song of 2025

South Africans were amazed by a Chinese woman from Canada who sang along to a popular Amapiano song

She chose one of the biggest songs of 2025 by award-winning songstress Mawhoo and went viral on TikTok

The people of Mzansi could not get over her and gave the lady a South African name while praising her in the comments

A TikTok-famous Chinese woman from Canada impressed the people of Mzansi with her music taste. The young lady sang along to Mawhoo’s Uzizwa Kanjani song.

The Canadian woman showed off some dance moves as she lip-synced the popular Amapiano tune, which impressed many people on TikTok. She posted her video six days ago and garnered almost a million views.

The TikTokker has been creating content featuring some of the trending South African songs and has gone viral every time. The people of Mzansi have chosen to embrace her love for the sound and also realised just how big the South African music industry has become.

Rise of South African music via TikTok and artist collaboration

The South African sound has become quite popular thanks to social media platforms like TikTok, where creators are able to feature music in their videos. Many clips have gone viral using Amapian and strictly South African sounds that have won awards.

Celebrities like Uncle Waffles and Tyla, who have unapologetically embraced the South African sound, have helped with its reach and placement on the global stage. Many Mzansi artists have collaborated with international artists like Beyoncè, who featured a number of South African musicians on her The Lion King: The Gift album.

Kwesta also made a timeless masterpiece with American rapper Wale in 2017. Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa also recently celebrated the South African sound last month with their epic sold-out Scorpion Kings concert.

Musicians who performed included Caspper Nyovest, Mawhoo, and Kamo Mphela. Uncle Waffles is constantly on the road, touring and performing for large crowds overseas.

SA wowed by Chinese woman singing Amapiano song

People online were wowed and commented on the now-viral TikTok video:

@monaLisa said:

“Our sister from Shein.”

@Mantuli~🇿🇦wrote:

“Your name is Khanyi Mbau.”

@Masinda🫶🏽❤️ was convinced:

“She's Zulu, but I can't prove it.”

@▪️◼️Tumelo🥷 was impressed:

“You can take my school fees. I'll learn from my mistakes.”

@Richy🙌 commented:

“She's South African, but I can't prove it yet.”

@Zoleka N requested:

“Please sing without the sound.”

@Vela Mmasa was amazed:

“Can’t believe how big Mzansi has gotten.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

