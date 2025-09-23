A local TikTok user shared that he was surprised to hear Tanzania's national anthem's likeness to South Africa's

South African composer Enoch Sontonga wrote Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika in 1897, and it was used across southern African countries, hence the similarities

Members of the online community across the African continent expressed their thoughts about the familiar tune

A South African had no idea that Tanzania's national anthem sounded similar to 'Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika.' Images: Eli Unger / Getty Images, @nathi.mahlaba22 / Instagram

Source: UGC

A young South African man, Nkosinathi Mahlaba, shared his surprise when he heard that Tanzania's national anthem sounded similar to that of South Africa's. Many internet users, local and from across the globe, shared their thoughts about the gent's discovery.

On 18 September, 2025, Nkosinathi took to his TikTok account, playing Tanzania's national anthem, Mungu ibariki Afrika ('God Bless Africa' in English) in the background of his video.

He told the online audience:

"I was today years old when I heard Tanzania's national anthem."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Reason behind the similarities

According to the website Nationalanthems.info, South African-born music teacher Enoch Sontonga wrote Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika as a one-verse hymn in 1897. The poet Samuel Mqhayi added additional verses after Enoch's death. After its first public performance two years later, the song became a popular church hymn among South Africa's Black population, later spreading throughout southern Africa and translating into several indigenous languages. It soon became the unofficial anthem of the region.

The information portal also notes that many southern African nations used the song as a basis for their national anthems. These countries include Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe (until 1994), and Namibia (until 1991).

Internet users comment on similarities

The viral video attracted thousands of social media users, who gathered in the comment section to point out other countries, such as the ones mentioned above, that also used the song with slightly different lyrics. Other internet users were stunned to hear that people didn't know the above-mentioned history.

People expressed their thoughts about the similarities. Image: Charday Penn

Source: Getty Images

@ernestzed0 told people on the internet:

"The Zambian national anthem is more or less the same - rhythm and lyrics."

A boastful @resistance.2.03 wrote in the comment section:

"I keep telling them we set the trends. We are the trends, we are the giants, Africans aspire to be like South Africa."

@waderyanrogers stated with a laugh:

"It’s giving 'switch it up a bit so that they don’t say it’s plagiarism.'"

@kelskeleza added in the comments:

"I'm wondering how many more African anthems have the same anthem and if we're all singing the same words in different languages."

@neomabilo3 remarked under the post:

"I hope the descendants of Mr Enoch Sontonga are getting royalties."

@richrakgadi asked the public:

"Was everyone sleeping during history lessons?"

Take a look at the similarities in the TikTok video below:

3 Other stories about South Africa's national anthem

In another article, Briefly News reported that two Springbok fans shared that they practised the Afrikaans part of the national anthem in time for the Bokke's match against Italy on 12 July, 2025.

reported that two Springbok fans shared that they practised the Afrikaans part of the national anthem in time for the Bokke's match against Italy on 12 July, 2025. Former Scandal! actor Mbulelo Katise, now a company's creative director, pranked his new colleague into thinking he and his co-workers had to sing the national anthem every day. The innocent joke humoured South Africans.

actor Mbulelo Katise, now a company's creative director, pranked his new colleague into thinking he and his co-workers had to sing the national anthem every day. The innocent joke humoured South Africans. A two-year-old boy was recorded passionately singing the national anthem, showing a powerful love for his country. Online users praised the toddler's parents for raising him well.

Source: Briefly News