A group of school children set the premises on fire as they showed off their lekker moves

An electrifying Amapiano tune was cheering them on as they moved their bodies every which way

Social media users were in awe of how united the young generation was in that exact moment

A fun clip of a group of students dancing to a sickening Amapiano song made Mzansi sentimental about its past and appreciate the present moment.

A group of school kids had an electrifying dance-off in school and warmed Mzansi. Image: @dani_boy373

Source: TikTok

The multiracial group celebrated the diverse South African culture through dance and music.

School kids jam to fun Amapiano dance-off, Mzansi feels united

South Africa is still healing from a deeply scarred past. The country and its citizens are still struggling to manoeuvre through the tough times of the past and coexist in a new environment.

A group of schoolchildren warmed the hearts of many with their electrifying dance moves as they set their school premises on fire, stomping and twisting their hips every which way.

Their unit made South Africans proud of the present moment. One person who stood out from the exhilarating performance was a white boy, Daniel.

He made sure to switch up every move by the second, showing off a variety of dance moves he had collected while hanging out with his black mates. His peers cheered him on as he impressed the camera with his flexibility.

He shared the warm video on TikTok with the caption:

“Guommm battle.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to school children’s dance-off

Social media users collectively complimented young people on finding a way to coexist and celebrate each other through different activities, whether it be dance, music, or everything else:

@user6974512669607 was touched:

"I wish we adults can stop corrupting the minds of these innocent souls, look how happy they are. No hatred let's speak peace in our home."

@Marcia announced:

"South Africa belongs to our kids."

@Nkanyisohz was filled with hope:

"All we want is this 🤞 equality."

@Shennétjie felt proud:

"Eish! I honestly love seeing this! Adults can really learn from this group of teens! Well done to the parents for raising then right."

@Ntombi_M26 proved to adore the youmger generation:

"Ama 2k are living in their own planet, where was this planet in 1970?"

Man shares beautiful rainbow nation moment that melted South Africa’s hearts

Briefly News also reported that a man on TikTok shared a beautiful moment of a Zulu girl and a group of Afrikaans people coexisting. The video showed an unbothered black girl simply exiting in a white-dominant area without being intimidated or unfairly treated.

The purity of the moment stole many hearts that still long for a united South.

