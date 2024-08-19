A clip of learners cramped into a car went viral online, leaving many people with mixed reactions

The footage grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments

Social media users reacted to the video as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts

A clip of schoolchildren in the car left many online users with mixed reactions, it caused a massive buzz on social media.

School kids are shown cramped in a car on the road in a TikTok video. Image: @kutralaporta91

Source: TikTok

Video of school kids cramped into car sparks outrage in SA

The footage shared by @kutralaporta91 on TikTok shows a group of pupils in a vehicle on the road. The learners were so cramped in the car. The school kids were still and did not move as their driver drove them.

@kutralaporta91's clip went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments, causing a huge stir online.

Watch the video below:

People are not impressed by the school driver

Netizens took to the comments section to call out the driver for being irresponsible. They expressed their frustrations, while some cracked jokes.

Amo said:

"This is not a laughing matter. lt is a disaster waiting to happen."

Musankuna191 commented:

"That's why I've decided to take my son to school myself."

Buh13.33 wrote:

"Why am I laughing, and why are they so still."

Grace ntuli expressed:

"That's not very demure."

Beyonce Knowles replied:

"Someone said ngathi ama”Monitoring spirits”

User poked fun at the school kids, saying:

"We cannot escape we cannot come out."

Patty shared:

"My son transport the bonnet was pulled by a tie, when I opted to get another transport, he cried cos mkhulu was buying them kotas and snacks after school."

Parent chases school bunkers out of taxis, netizens applaud

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a man chasing pupils who bunked school out of taxis has impressed many parents.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @buimaseko, the presumably taxi owner is at the rank going from one taxi to another, chasing the schoolkids out of them. The kids are said to have bunked school to sit on the vehicles and have an excellent time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News