A high school learner showed up for his ball in style, and people were impressed by his move

In the video, the young man can be seen arriving in a taxi and gaining massive attraction online

Social media users loved watching the clip, and many took to the comments section, expressing their thoughts

A young man impressed many people with his matric dance entrance, which dabbed him the star status.

A pupil arrived in a taxi for his matric dance in a TikTok video. Image: @tarynwiggill/TikTok and BFE Images/Getty Images.

Grade 12 pupil shows up at matric dance in a taxi

One learner took on the matric dance entrance on a whole new level. The young man arrived in style in a taxi dressed in a black suit.

The footage uploaded by @tarynwiggill on the video platform shows many people standing outside and hyping the pupil as he exits the taxi. The clip went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens are impressed by the pupil's matric ball entrance

The student wowed many with his matric dance entrance, and the online community was amazed as they flooded the comments section, gushing over him.

L_Mash.P said:

"Have you noticed how simplicity gets noticed?"

Max Wayn commented:

"And he chose the square, not even quantum, well thought."

Asi playz cracked a joke, saying:

"Bro ate with just R20 Big ups. Sorry to the ones who spent thousands."

Gebaz wrote:

"It’s different, cheap and will be remembered for a very long time… Prefer calling it ‘classicly unique’… Much respect “Zuluboy."

Blackgold expressed:

"This entrance is iconic. It will go down in history as the most South African cultural entrance ever."

Mduduzidlamini359 was impressed:

"Now, that's what I call a grand entrance."

Student stuns Mzansi with coffin entrance at matric ball, video goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that many learners are gearing up to scout their best fashion looks, cars and more, which would undoubtedly make an impression.

This matriculant did just that as she pulled out in something unusual, shocking the online community. One South African student scared her classmates as she rocked up on the day of their matric dance in a white coffin.

