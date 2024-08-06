A Grade 12 learner pulled everyone's attention when he made a grand entrance at his matric dance

The young man did not give in to the pressure of a luxurious car but instead made a statement of his own

The online community reacted to the video, with many stunning his way of thinking

A Mpumalanga pupil made an unexpected matric dance entrance. Images: @Katjar Forster, @Hinterhaus Productions

Source: Getty Images

A Grade 12 pupil made an unexpected entrance at his matric dance, leaving the internet entertained.

In an X video uploaded by MDN News, stunning cars can be seen at Skhwahlane Secondary School's premises - all cool. But what rocked everyone was a learner who made a grand entrance.

The gent was riding a donkey cart. As he made his way to the school's premises, people were screaming and hyping him up to the nines. The gent indeed chose an unpopular way to arrive at his matric dance.

Netizens loved the pupil's approach

The online community reacted to the video, with many stunning the learner's entrance. Some pointed out how the 2k generation does not give in to pressure, they are just doing their own thing, their own way. Look at the comments below:

@sabelostorm expressed:

"They cleared everyone who came with BMWs."

@TheRealSmomoh commented:

"Wow that's awesome."

@DonknowMcgrego loved:

"I love youngings 😭😅😅no pressure just vibes."

@phestahiver wrote:

"He already winning at this life thing at this young age."

@BokamosoMc stanned:

"Love it... Pressure for Who?"

@Sifiso22205704 shared:

"I love how we are enjoying our own products."

@takhesibandze commented:

"A grand entrance indeed."

@Khaya_LFC said:

"Ah no pressure just doing their own thing."

