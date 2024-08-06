“You Nailed It”: Teacher Shows Up to School in Girls’ Uniform, Students Go Wild

A young teacher shared that he wore the school uniform one day, which included the classic grey skirt

Learners could not get enough of their teacher's attire and showered him with cheers and applause

Members of the online community also showed the TikTokker love in the comment section, adoring his confidence

Secondary school pupils could not get enough of their teacher's attire.

A young teacher stunned his students when he rocked up to school wearing their uniform, skirt included.

In a TikTok video, Mr Tshabalala, the English teacher (who uses the handle @papapennyahe on the popular app), explained that the school organised a fun event where learners and educators swapped attire – the kids wore casual clothing, and the teachers wore the school uniform.

The TikTokker wore a shirt, tie, school jacket, the classic grey school skirt, white socks, school shoes, and sunglasses. He confidently walked through the school until he reached a classroom and was met with cheers and applause from pupils along the way. Some even wanted to snap a photo with their educator.

"I tried," Mr Tshabalala laughed in his post's caption.

Teacher's confidence wows Mzansi

The young educator received the same reaction in the comment section as he did from his students. Netizens applauded the teacher and admired how he strutted through the school.

@tshepi.miya adored the TikTokker and said:

"I love the kind of relationship you have with these kids. It's amazing, chommie."

@matselengmagnolia felt the same way, sharing in the comments:

"Look at the love. I don't know why I cried, but you warmed my heart. There's still hope. People can be happy for a moment. There, you made them forget everything and just be kids."

@mslebs2022 gave Mr Tshabalala his flowers when they wrote:

"For one person to cause such a stir."

An impressed @scholastic045 commented:

"Wow, you nailed it."

@salmakekana2 laughed and said:

"It's the walk for me."

Students dress as their favourite teachers

In another article, Briefly News reported about a teacher who filmed students wearing a similar attire as their favourite educators.

The viral video had many people rushing to comment on how some children nailed their looks to imitate their teachers.

