School children went viral after dressing up, and some of the teachers and many thought they were hilarious

The video was a hit since there was a twist that allowed people to see how accurate are students's imitations were

Online users were thoroughly entertained by the viral video of the creative pupils who nailed their costumes

Students at a school ditched their school uniform for something more fun. A number of pupils came to school dressed up as some of their favorites on campus.

A TikTok video of students dressed as their teachers went viral. Image

Peeps thought their children put on a hilarious show. Other netizens chose the best imitation of the teachers who appeared in the video.

Schoolkids act like staff members

@lwethu.u posted a video where school children came dressed as their favourite teachers. Some of the students posed next to the teacher who they were imitating. Watch the funny video below:

South Africans amused by creative students

Many people thought the kids were hilarious. Read what netizens had to say below:

Hlela Dastile said:

"If I was a teacher for the 2k generation I would be laughing everyday , really love this."

Busisiwe gushed:

"No but how are we the sad generation? I mean si happy man, stressless and playful as ama 2000, look at this."

kween added:

"Kept asking myself which one is the teacher here , ya'll killed it ngl."

Bokang Diphahe wrote:

"I need a second chance with high school."

priscajacob speculated:

"The one in a black suit carrying a bag is a mathematics teacher"

Pupils entertain South Africans

Online users like to see what school children get up to. Many people are always entertained when they see their shenanigans.

