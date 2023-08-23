A traditional dance group of women went viral on TikTok after putting on an epic show on camera

The group does Tsonga traditional dance while dressed in their traditional attire, and one of them was a hit

Many people thought it was entertaining, and they were in awe of one woman's performance for the group

A group of Tsonga traditional dancers left people were amazed. The girls wore traditional skirts, and one of them was a viral hit.

The lady who danced from the group received over 90 000 likes. People cracked jokes after seeing how energetic she was.

Tsonga traditional dancer goes TikTok viral

One of these Tsonga traditional dancers, @team.gaza.girls, did the most. She bust some moves with her fancy footwork. In a video, she looked like she was gravity-defying in her Xibelani.

South Africans impressed by Tsonga dancer

Many who watched the video admitted that the lady was amazing and her moves were admirable. Netizens said she looked like she could fly while dancing. Read the comments below:

Hlehle said:

"If my mum didn’t cut my hair when I was five, Iwould be able to do this."

xpro229 wrote:

"It is giving 'Redbull gives you wings'."

Feathers commented:

"Imagine borrowing your friend your shoes and they start dancing like this."

Moloko_ww joked:

"My toxic trait is that I think I can do this."

promise shongwe added:

"This ones knows exactly how to fly."

Online users love traditional dance

People are always entertained when they watch others show off their cultures. Several women went viral as Ndebele women did their dance.

