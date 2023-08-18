One older woman was dancing while on the streets, and she made people happy with her moves

Many people thought it was fascinating to see the woman's lit moves to Ka Valungu , one of the latest viral songs

Thousands of people commented that they were divided by the older woman's performance

A video of an older woman dancing to Ka Valungu was a viral hit. Many people thought it was fascinating to see how someone from the older generation was enjoying one of the latest amapiano songs.

A TikTok video shows an older lady's Ka Valungu dance in the streets, and many loved it. Image: ke_ash_m

The video of the lady received thousands of likes. Many people had jokes about why the lady seemed devoted to grooving to the song.

Woman in TikTok slays Ka Valungu beat

A video posted by @ke_ash_m shows an older lady dancing to one of the latest songs. Ka Valungu samples a classic by Peta Teanat, and older people are familiar with the classic beat.

Watch a video of the old lady dancing below:

South Africans love woman's Ka Valungu moves

Many people could not help but applaud as they watched the woman who does the most. Read what online users had to say below:

BTS LEADER RM said:

"Such a mood."

karaborelebogile3 wrote:

"She's having a rematch with the song, she was still children when it was still a hit."

AtSinakhokonke commented:

"Can we store this song in a cool dry place and take it out ka November?"

Keabetswe Mosieleng was happy:

"Mara South Africa go monate (is fun.)"

mokgadi893 joked:

"Someone's granny."

TikToker users stan groovy older people

Many people are always fascinated when they see other people with a spring in their step. One woman went viral after dancing to amapiano banger.

