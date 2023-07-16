Three young men who attended a wedding entertained guests when they perfectly executed one of TikTok's latest dance crazes to take over social media

The three men slid across the floor and danced to a popular amapiano club banger, and the bride jumped in too

Netizens approved of the dance moves and were floored by how the young men danced so well

A trio of handsome gents stole the show at a wedding when they nailed the Ka Valungu Dance.

Their vibe was so lit that the bride and the groom joined them on the dance floor.

Trio dance to impress bride, groom and guests on TikTok video

The video, posted on TikTok by @badboyforsho, went viral at over 240K views. The young men completely smashed the moves as they looked like they were sliding on the ground like butter.

Their smooth dance moves were celebrated by onlookers who went wild in excitement. The dance challenge went viral, and it has people dancing to the Amapiano jam Ka Valungu by Tebza De DJ featuring DJ Nomza. The song joins the list of the many Amapiano jams that spurned dance challenges nationwide, taking the world by storm.

Mzansi won over by the dancers' moves

Netizens gave the young men props for their fire dance moves.

Meme Fhefhe said she was not going to try it.

"I can see myself and the floor being friends."

Nothobza was wholesomely impressed by their skill.

"Wow, I'm not sure which is buttered, the shoe soles or the floor."

Music Session said the floor was relatively smooth.

"That floor is smoother than my life."

Kleinbooisaniramo pointed out that Michael Jackson would be envious.

"MJ would be jealous of this new moonwalk."

Mkhololonsundvu6 gave it a thumbs up.

"Approved in SA."

Man of European descent impresses Mzansi with effortless moves

In another article, Briefly News reported that a mlungu effortlessly performed amapiano dance moves.

The man, posted on TikTok, executed dance moves better than professional dancers.

Netizens were stunned that he could achieve such smoothness and perfection in amapiano dance moves. They believed that he was filled with the spirit of groove.

