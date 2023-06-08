The young guy on TikTok made a video featuring a child, and they did a dance challenge together

Naturally, the adorable kids stole the show as they danced their hearts out to a popular TikTok sound

Many people commented that they loved seeing how the two were having fun by dancing on the app

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

People always love a good TikTok dance challenge. One of the latest is the Kunkra dance, and this guy and kid dominated.

A kid danced to 'Kunkra', and people thought he overshadowed the man who danced with him. Image: @201tomandjerry

Source: TikTok

Many people could not get enough after seeing them move in sync. The dance video got thousands of likes from peeps.

TikTok dance gets man and child lots of attention

@201tomandjerry posted a video doing the Kunkra dance routine with the little kid. The pair danced to Kunkra by Daliwonga, Myztro and other artists. Watch the video of them turning up together below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South Africans in love with little dancer

Online users are always eager to see children dance. This kid was accompanied by a man, but people could not stop raving about the dancing tot.

ultrå turna commented:

'This kid is cool, keep up with him."

NangulaNatasha added:

"I just happened to realize that there are two dancers here , whole time I had only paid attention to the boy on my left."

Goku. X gushed:

"For me to get a son and make he drips and cut on point daily."

Cylakarma said:

"The whole world ibe me wey no get talent. How come the little boy dance pass me."

Elase maphakaden emamchunwin said:

"Wish to join,niyayshay lento yenu."

Liitle girl's moves to amapiano have SA convinced it should be dance challenge

Briefly News previously reported that Major Keys made a cutie hit the dancefloor. This kid went viral when she did the most to a viral song, Forever Yena.

The video of the adorable girl entertained many people. Seeing the video was a delight to many, and the video got over 130 000 likes.

People love to see children dance, especially to amapiano. Netizens were happy to compliment the kid on her moves, and many said they could imagine her dance as a new challenge on the app.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News