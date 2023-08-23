One man went viral on TikTok after trying his luck with ladies he thought could be moms he saw in the mall

Videos of how the women reacted when he flirted with them were a hit, as people were amused to see one fall for him

Online users thought this guy made a hilarious video, but others wanted him to stop in case he picked a netizen's mother next time

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

A content creator on TikTok pulled off a brave prank. The young man tested to see if any older woman would be interested in him.

A TikTok video shows a man trying to an older woman's number and many had opinions. Image: @lebzatheplug

Source: TikTok

The video of the man's attempt to receive over 200 000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were speculating about how the woman felt.

Man hit on mothers in TikTok video

A funny guy on TikTok @lebzatheplug homemade videos where he goes to malls to hit on older women. Watch the video below to see how he got a woman's number:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South Africans have jokes about TikToKkers' prank

Netizens commented on the video, amazed the lady wanted to give him a chance. Read people's comments below:

TK 100 said:

"Man you gotta stop this... What if we see our mothers here."

Tebogo Leisa wrote:

"This man saved Gwababa."

Just Snaps commented:

"This has to stop ASAP, our mothers are not safe."

TrojanHorse_101love added:

"'Bye bye Daddy' Bathong. She's in love, she's a gone girl. Imagine you see your mom being called baby girl."

South Africans love pranks

Many people enjoy watching others fall for a prank. One woman was left shadowboxing alone, thinking she was doing it for money.

"Find him": SA woman thirsts over tall and handsome SAPS police officer in video

Briefly News previously reported that a woman took to social media to ask netizens to help her find her crush captured on video.

A crush is a strong feeling of romantic attraction towards someone. People who have a crush on someone may fantasise about them, daydream about being with them, and become easily flustered when they are around them.

Mercy Nouse (@mercy_nous) posted a video showing a group of police officers escorting people. The video focuses on one particular officer, a tall and hunky white man, whom Mercy is completely smitten with.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News