Weekly Wrap: Somizi’s Cosy Outing and Teacher Wakes Up Sleeping Boy

Somizi, Moshe Ndiki and Njeza from Uzalo are friendship goals. The three stars and a handful of their friends spent some time together at the 012 Lifestyle in Brooklyn in Pretoria. An online user took to social media to share a video of a pupil who dozed off during class time and it has sparked opposing reactions from the Mzansi cyber community. There are mounting calls for Mzansi celebs to step up and lend a helping hand to legendary Kwaito musician Zola 7.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Zola 7 recently learnt his fans will forever remain loyal to him. South African social media users were pleasantly amused by a video of a car guard who started his own party outside a nightclub.

1. Somizi Mhlongo, Moshe Ndiki and 'Uzalo’s Njeza Go on Cosy Outing, Mzansi Reacts to Their Lit Friendship

Somizi, Moshe Ndiki and Njeza from Uzalo are friendship goals. The three stars and a handful of their friends spent some time together at the 012 Lifestyle in Brooklyn in Pretoria.

The Idols SA judge took to social media to share stunning snaps they took at the hip and happening venue on Sunday, 6 March. The larger-than-life media personality asked his followers on his timeline to choose their fave personality from the snaps he posted.

Somizi Mhlongo, Moshe Ndiki and Uzalo’s Njeza spent their Sunday at 012 Lifestyle in Brooklyn, Pretoria. Image: @somizi, @moshendiki

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The bubbly SomGaga, who rocks two iziphandla (traditional wristbands) on his right hand these days, captioned the 10 pics he shared on Instagram:

"Khethomthandayo."

2. Video of Teacher Waking Up Little Boy Asleep in Class Has Mzansi Peeps Divided

An online user took to social media to share a video of a pupil who dozed off during class time and it has sparked opposing reactions from the Mzansi cyber community.

The video was shared on Twitter recently by @thapelo28137602 and shows the boy fast asleep on his chair during a lesson.

The teacher’s voice can be heard telling the rest of the learners to clap their hands. The sleeping child is frightened by the noise and quickly wakes up in confusion as he looks around the class to find his peers laughing at him.

3. Zola 7 Trends As Calls Mount for SA Celebs to Step Up and Lend "Struggling" Muso a Helping Hand

There are mounting calls for Mzansi celebs to step up and lend a helping hand to legendary Kwaito musician Zola 7, whose health and financial struggles have become a notable talking point in social circles of late.

A well-known and, at times, controversial social media user, @ChrisExcel102, was the first to get the conversation going when he headed online and posted a series of tweets honing in on Zola 7's so-called dire situation.

4. Zola 7 Breaks Silence on Financial Struggle Rumours and Gives Banking Details for Fans Who Wish to Support

Zola 7 recently learnt his fans will forever remain loyal to him. Concerns about the musicians health and general well-being flooded the internet in the last week and Zola has finally addressed his fans.

After a week of trending on social media as fans scrambled to find out if Zola 7 was doing well or not, the musician has finally spoken up and addressed all concerns.

Zola began trending on Twitter again after fans were able to breathe a sigh of relief. The media personality decided to open up and give fans the opportunity to provide him with the necessary help and support. Zola shared his banking details so that donations can start coming in.

5. Car Guard Dancing Outside Nightclub in Viral Clip Is a Whole Vibe, SA Fully Entertained by His Spirit

South African social media users were pleasantly amused by a video of a car guard who started his own party outside a nightclub.

The clip was shared by online user @aidincaye on TikTok and sees the energetic man dancing like there is no tomorrow outside the building in the parking lot. He does not miss a beat and appears to be having just as much fun as the people inside, if not more.

The cyber community could not help but admit that they there were quite impressed by his moves and undeniable party starter energy.

Source: Briefly News