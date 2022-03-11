Popular social media user @MichaelBucwa, otherwise known as Mr Smeg, tipped a hat to businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize on Twitter

MaMkhize uploaded a video on Instagram that showed legendary Kwaito musician Zola 7 visiting her Sandton home on Thursday

Their meet-up came as calls mounted on social media for South Africans from all walks of life to step up and help Zola 7 in his hour of need

Mzansi is one proud nation after people from different walks of life banded together in recent days to locate and extend legendary Kwaito musician Zola 7 a helping hand.

Concern mounted around Zola 7's ailing health and dire financial situation on social media at the weekend after a controversial local influencer, @ChrisExcel102, shared several tweets calling on SA celebs, in particular, to step in and assist.

Social media influencer Mr Smeg gushed over Shauwm Mkhize for reaching out to Zola 7. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

A few days later, a video showing the musician looking dishevelled did the rounds on Twitter, raising concerns to a fever pitch. However, a few well-known faces, personalities and even ordinary citizens have since answered the call to lend a hand.

Ever the lavish "Rich Aunty", Shauwn Mkhize invited Zola 7 to her Sandton doorstep on Thursday before uploading a clip of the scenes to her Instagram. The two were shown sitting inside MaMkhize's Bentley, with the former reiterating that she was showing Zola love and is "commanding" South Africans to do the same.

Among the many across Mzansi gushing over the Royal AM owner's outlandish act was another local influencer, Mr Smeg, who shared an image of the socialite looking stylish in a silver designer high slit gown.

"MaMkhize has a beautiful heart," Mr Smeg captioned the image.

Aside from the expected result of tweeps echoing the sentiment or raising a glass to MaMkhize, who reportedly also made a financial contribution to Zola 7, social media users, instead, went on the offensive.

Saffas ask 21 questions

Briefly News takes a deep dive into the mentions to bring readers all the reactions to the tweet which, at the time of publication, had gathered almost 7 700 likes and more than 150 comments.

@s_ngozocole wrote:

"Don't give credit to MaMkhize only. We know she's rich and she quickly took Zola 7 out of poverty. Give credit to those people outside, who sent Zola 7, too."

@MrDee_deza said:

"Don't lie to us. All hearts are the same; have four chambers divided into two (Atria and Ventricle)."

@Sinqobizitha1 added:

"MaMkhize has a beautiful way to shine on social media."

Zola 7 trends as calls mount for SA celebs to step up

Elsewhere, Briefly News recently reported that calls mounted for Mzansi celebs to step up and lend a helping hand to Zola 7, whose health and financial struggles have become a notable talking point in social circles of late.

@ChrisExcel102 was the first to get the conversation going when he headed online and posted a series of tweets honing in on Zola 7's so-called dire situation. In one tweet, alongside pics of the artist looking dishevelled, the influencer wrote:

"I'm challenging Black Twitter to come together and chip in a few coins for this legend. Any amount. Any person close to Zola 7, please help us with details [so we] can help where we can."

