Actor Isreal Matseke Zulu is the latest local celeb to pay Zola 7 a visit after the former's well-being recently came into focus

Israel posted a video on his Instagram capturing himself and the legendary Kwaito artist hanging out at Zola's home in Dlamini

After seeing the two legends together, excited fans headed to the comments section to toast the two beloved entertainers

People from all walks of life are showing legendary Kwaito musician Zola 7 massive love after a campaign that brought his financial and health woes to light took off in earnest a fortnight ago.

A heartwarming video of Zola 7's visit to businesswoman Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize's home in Sandton, Johannesburg, surfaced soon afterwards and showed the two having a jolly good time with the former in the driver's seat of a Bentley.

Actor Israel Matseke Zulu and Zola 7 recently spent some time together. Image: @jamazola7, @israelmatsekezulu

The famous faces arriving on Zola's doorstep did not stop there, and actor Israel Matseke Zulu was no exception on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Israel shared a video from Zola's Dlamini home in which the two men are captured relaxing and enjoying some laughs, TimesLIVE reported.

The caption read:

"I had a terrific time with Guluva [Zola 7], reminiscing about life, our careers, Yizo Yizo, the friendship, and how God and the ancestors have been great to both of us. We're not going to die any time soon, izinja (friends). Ngiyajabula to see you, Baba wam (I'm happy to have seen you, my old man). Namanje."

Together, Israel and Zola captured the hearts and minds of Mzansi for their iconic roles as "Boyza" and "Papa Action" on the popular SABC 1 local drama series Yizo Yizo, which aired from 1999 until its conclusion in 2004.

In the clip, Israel opens up about his battle with necrosis ahead of his right leg amputation in December last year, even joking that he can now run faster than before.

Zola interjects his friend mid-conversation several times, even jokingly muttering, "Nigga, f**k you", astonished over Israel's comparison to someone who is partially blind getting increased vision in one eye.

Saffas gush over friendship

Fans and followers of the two men were pleasantly surprised by their union. Many praised their resilience and patriotism. Others gushed incessantly over their friendship. Briefly News takes a look at some of the comments below.

@lebogang_motimele wrote:

"Your episode on Podcast and Chill is on two million views. That says a lot about you. Legend, legend, legend."

@la_lady_coco_ said:

"GOD bless you, our talented brothers. We still need you and we love you."

@mike_sathekge added:

"That's all Guluva needs right now; hanging out with real friends. Salute, grootman."

Calls mount for SA celebs to step up and lend Zola 7 a helping hand

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that calls mounted for Mzansi celebs to step up and lend Zola 7, whose health and financial struggles have become a notable talking point in social circles of late, a helping hand.

A well-known and, at times, controversial social media user, @ChrisExcel102, was the first to get the conversation going when he headed online and posted a series of tweets honing in on Zola 7's so-called dire situation.

In one tweet, alongside pics of the artist looking dishevelled, the influencer wrote:

"I'm challenging Black Twitter to come together and chip in a few coins for this legend. Any amount. Any person close to Zola 7, please help us with details [so we] can help where we can."

