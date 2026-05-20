After his Romanian club coach made claims suggesting he had missed out, confusion spread over Siyabonga Ngezana’s Bafana Bafana World Cup status

The former Kaizer Chiefs defender has since stepped in to clarify the situation and set the record straight

Hugo Broos is expected to name the final Bafana Bafana squad later this month amid growing anticipation

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Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is expected to officially announce the squad that will participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, 27 May in Pretoria.

Bafana Bafana players pose before a match in December 2025. Image: Khaled DESOUKI

Source: Getty Images

However, there have already been unconfirmed claims that former Kaizer Chiefs and FCSB defender Siyabonga Ngezana will not be part of the travelling squad.

These rumours gained traction after Ngezana’s coach in Romania, FCSB Lucian Filip, said on Monday, 18 May, that the defender was disappointed after allegedly missing out on selection for Bafana Bafana’s World Cup squad.

Coach claims Ngezana is excluded from World Cup squad

Speaking ahead of their clash against Hermannstadt, Filip noted that the defender was not named in the final group, adding that such setbacks are part of the game and do not define a player’s career.

He also stressed the importance of respecting the club setup, saying Ngezana’s performances at FCSB had helped keep him on the national team radar. Filip expressed hope that the South African centre-back will bounce back and push for inclusion in future international tournaments.

Bafana Bafana star Siyabonga Ngezana clarified the claims of his omission from the World Cup squad. Image: Torbjorn Tande

Source: Getty Images

Siyabonga Ngezana responds to World Cup squad confusion

However, Ngezana has since clarified the situation and dispelled the reports. Speaking to FARPost, he explained that the issue stemmed from a misunderstanding at the club level, with incorrect information circulating internally. He said his club had not been properly informed about the timing of the Bafana Bafana squad announcement and had assumed the final selection had already been made.

He added that even within the team, there was confusion, with management only recently seeking clarity on when Hugo Broos would reveal the squad. According to Ngezana, comments made by his coach were based on that incorrect assumption during a media interaction, before the official squad list had actually been released.

The defender emphasised that it was simply a case of miscommunication rather than any omission or confirmed exclusion.

“But all is good on my side,” Ngezana said.

“Yesterday I played the full 90 minutes with the team. I’m feeling good and fully fit to help the team. So, regarding my coach’s comments, it was just a misunderstanding.”

As seen in the post below.

Bafana Bafana will be playing at the World Cup for the first time since 2010 and will open their campaign against Mexico on 11 June.

More uncertainty over Broos’ future at Bafana

Briefly News recently reported that Hugo Broos may still have to formally reapply if he wants to continue as Bafana Bafana coach beyond the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) confirmed that a recruitment process for a new coach is expected to begin soon, although the door has not been closed on Broos remaining in charge.

Source: Briefly News