Video of Teacher Waking Up Little Boy Asleep in Class Has Mzansi Peeps Divided

A video of a child who fell asleep during class time has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The clip was shared by online user @thapelo28137602 and shows the pupil being woken up by loud applause prompted by his teacher

The Twitter post has Mzansi peeps sharing opposing views of whether it was funny or inappropriate

An online user took to social media to share a video of a pupil who dozed off during class time and it has sparked opposing reactions from the Mzansi cyber community.

The video was shared on Twitter recently by @thapelo28137602 and shows the boy fast asleep on his chair during a lesson.

The teacher’s voice can be heard telling the rest of the learners to clap their hands. The sleeping child is frightened by the noise and quickly wakes up in confusion as he looks around the class to find his peers laughing at him.

While some users have found the clip funny, others found it inappropriate for the teacher to make a spectacle of the child during class as well as share a video of him online. Check out some of their comments below:

@amablaqbuttafly wrote:

“Is this not a violation of some sort against the child? I mean is this okay or part of children's syllabus?”

@thabang_malaka replied:

“What is not part of children's syllabus is sleeping during class?”

@Ramaesela2011 asked:

“Since when are teachers allowed to do this?”

@CigarsByOra

“Shame weitsi u might get the poor child has to go get water n make fire before heading to school not forgetting the long distance he has to walk from home to school. May the Lord be with this young man.”

@nkeleakaDk said:

“This is actually very disturbing if I was the parent I was pulling up in that school first thing in the morning.”

Mzansi applauds teacher’s unique approach to helping a child struggling with maths homework

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that when it comes to learning, the importance of great teachers can't be underestimated as they play a role in a child’s foundational learning and social development. An inspiring example of a teacher dedicated to helping her learners through their learning difficulties is Bonnie (@yafavoriteaunty), who recently shared she handled a situation in which one of her learners was struggling with maths.

Taking to Twitter without revealing the child’s identity, Bonnie shared a photo of a homework page where one of her ‘babies’, as she affectionately calls them, didn’t do his work. The young boy made a note on his homework page indicating that he found division hard.

“No kid should be embarrassed because they lack knowledge. So I tell them to write me notes and I write back. No outbursts, no displays. So he gets credit just for turning it in and letting me know he’s struggling,” she said in a tweet.

