A video of a woman stuck in a washing machine has been doing the rounds on social media streets and peeps are wondering how the situation

The clip sees a woman uncomfortably folded into the front loader with her backside sticking out - very undignified indeed

Bystanders and a police officer can be seen trying to calm her down as they battle to figure a way to get her out

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A concerning video of a woman stuck in a washing machine has social media users dumbfounded.

A video of a woman stuck in a front loader washing machine has gone viral. Image: @rosehawa0420/TikTok

Source: UGC

The clip was shared by online user @rosehawa0420 and sees the poor woman trapped inside the front loader. A police officer can be seen trying to calm her down. He also suggests she changes positions but that doesn't solve the issue.

It is not clear how on earth the woman found herself in such an odd situation. The anxiety-raising clip goes on for quite a while but nothing seems to work.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Online users responded to the video with their reactions to the award incident:

Pen321321 said:

“I feel claustrophobic just watching this.”

Agata Kukulska wrote:

“Step-brother, I’m stuck!”

Regina Phalange replied:

“Instant panic attack for me.”

user4636677437962 commented:

“Me every time I try on a Zara dress.”

brett Houghton said:

“They could have just pulled her out by the feet when she was turning around inside.”

Video shows a woman cleaning her dishes in the washing machine

In more weird washing machine stories, Briefly News previously reported that household chores can be daunting, especially having to do them on a daily basis. However, one Mzansi lady who was sick and tired of washing dishes and resorted to an unlikely solution to solve the domestic dilemma.

Online user @KeRatu_ took to social media to share a video of washing her pots and dishes in the toploader. The clip is enough to make anyone cringe as the kitchenware hits against each other, causing quite a noise.

“I'm tired, hai f*k,” she captioned the post.

Her tweet gave the cyber community a good laugh while others took notes of the lady’s ‘innovative idea’.

Source: Briefly News