A woman who was tired of doing the dishes took to social media to share how she solved her problem

@KeRatu_ posted a hilarious video on Twitter of washing her pots and dishes in the washing machine

South African online users were left in stitches after viewing the clip and shared their banter in the comments section

Household chores can be daunting, especially having to do them on a daily basis. But one Mzansi lady is sick and tired of washing the dishes and has resorted to an unlikely solution to solve her domestic dilemma.

A tired woman resorted to washing her pots and dishes in the laundry machine. Image: @KeRatu_ / Twitter

Source: Twitter

Online user @KeRatu_ took to social media to share a video of washing her pots and dishes in the toploader. The clip is enough to make anyone cringe as the kitchenware hits against each other, causing quite a noise.

“I'm tired hai f*k,” she captioned the post.

Her tweet gave the cyber community a good laugh while others took notes of the lady’s ‘innovative idea’. Check out some of their comments below:

@divinerakau replied:

“Wow, dishwasher ya gao.”

@This_is_me_DeeY reacted:

“Nothing in this life prepared me for this video. Absolutely nothing… Like howwww!?”

@KeRatu_ said:

“Do it on a Sunday morning while people are still sleeping, you'll thank me later.”

@Evidence_Shongw said:

“I like this idea.”

@LoveableKhumi commented:

“You're deliberately contributing to the existing problems we have in this country yazi.”

@lesleybanda2 wrote:

“Spinner lawo mabhodo ntombi (spn those pots girl).”

