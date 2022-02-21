A viral photograph of an outlandish bathroom notice has left many South African employees wholly disappointed

The bathroom notice gives users a time limit and further states that if an odour is left behind their names will be recorded

Saffas could not believe their eyes and hit back with strong retorts with one user saying it is in contravention of labour law practices

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

An online snap of a weird bathroom notice has gone viral. Image: @JoshuaPotash/ Twitter & Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A snap of an odd bathroom request at a company has Saffas frothing at the mouth. Anti-capitalist @JoshuaPotash took to Twitter to upload the pic that restricts toilet users’ use and threatens to defame them should they not adhere to outrageous regulations.

The post received a massive amount of likes and reactions from online users.

@JoshuaPotash captioned the pic:

“Nah this is one of the most invasive things I’ve ever seen.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@Haffner20 said:

“My constipated ass trying to squinch out a pebble before the boss comes in to take a wife.”

@wallwurm said:

“Employees must make it stink before returning to work.”

@MemeGod47xxx said:

“Imagine being the employee who had to go do the smell check.”

@TimesNewHomo reacted:

“Boss busting down the door like.”

@itsnotvuhnom said:

“I gotta be taking a shit with the strap now.”

@orkybrnd said:

“Imagine being the dude who gotta do the Stink Check every 10 min.”

@StopTweetingMia said:

“this has to be a fetish.”

@AilbheBosca1 said:

“Every woman that's faced with misogynists day in day out thinking 'Bitch my tears don't stink'".

It's a no from us: Mzansi reacts to pic of bizarre bathroom design

In more news about bathrooms, Briefly News wrote about wonderful bathroom designs in the world.

A picture of one just surfaced on the internet - and many South Africans can absolutely not deal with how bizarre the design is.

In the picture, which was originally shared on Twitter by @HerDreadsRock and then reshared by @SisipoTheGuy, the bathroom (covered in wooden panelling) also features a toilet that has been widely likened to a throne.

If you're wondering where the throne comparison comes from, it probably has a lot to do with the fact that one literally has to climb a few stairs to eventually get to the toilet.

Source: Briefly News