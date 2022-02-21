Viral Snap of Offensive Bathroom Notice Causes a Stink Among Mzansians
- A viral photograph of an outlandish bathroom notice has left many South African employees wholly disappointed
- The bathroom notice gives users a time limit and further states that if an odour is left behind their names will be recorded
- Saffas could not believe their eyes and hit back with strong retorts with one user saying it is in contravention of labour law practices
A snap of an odd bathroom request at a company has Saffas frothing at the mouth. Anti-capitalist @JoshuaPotash took to Twitter to upload the pic that restricts toilet users’ use and threatens to defame them should they not adhere to outrageous regulations.
The post received a massive amount of likes and reactions from online users.
@JoshuaPotash captioned the pic:
“Nah this is one of the most invasive things I’ve ever seen.”
@Haffner20 said:
“My constipated ass trying to squinch out a pebble before the boss comes in to take a wife.”
@wallwurm said:
“Employees must make it stink before returning to work.”
@MemeGod47xxx said:
“Imagine being the employee who had to go do the smell check.”
@TimesNewHomo reacted:
“Boss busting down the door like.”
@itsnotvuhnom said:
“I gotta be taking a shit with the strap now.”
@orkybrnd said:
“Imagine being the dude who gotta do the Stink Check every 10 min.”
@StopTweetingMia said:
“this has to be a fetish.”
@AilbheBosca1 said:
“Every woman that's faced with misogynists day in day out thinking 'Bitch my tears don't stink'".
