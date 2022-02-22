A video of a man parading the streets of his neighbourhood in need of a kiss was shared on social media recently

In the funny clip, the man can be seen approaching other men and politely asking them for a peck on the lips

The responses were hilarious as the men were in disbelief at the odd request, which they all turned down

A young man’s unusual request has left South Africans flabbergasted. Taking to the streets of his neighbourhood, the gentleman approached several other men for a smooch.

The funny video was shared by @IamDJSOSO on Twitter recently. The man can be seen casually asking male strangers to give him a peck. Their responses are of shock and confusion. One man even asked whether he was high and another grown man advised him to ask his peers for such odd requests.

Watch the clip below:

The post had over 76.7K views at the time of publication and Mzansi online users could not help but laugh at the unique prank. Check out some of their comments:

@MphoPhiri_ said:

“This looks like eThema lmaoooo also the guy who said "Hayi ngiset" lmaooooo.”

@sese92358860 responded:

“Unesibindi shame yoooh.”

@akho_m wrote:

“It's the non-violence I love most about this.”

@Grimm_10 commented:

"Tough luck njayami uhambe wrong."

@mafiadoro reacted:

"Inesbindi le ndoda. Don’t ever try this eDeep Soweto.”

@TebsShaleen replied:

“I’m surprised that not even one person smacked him.”

