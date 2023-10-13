South African woman bonding with her son and domestic worker in IsiXhosa has gone viral on TikTok

The video captures the trio sharing a cute moment together, with the little boy stealing the show with his adorable smile

Many netizens were impressed by the woman's ability to speak Xhosa, one of the 11 official languages in South Africa

A heartwarming video of a white Xhosa-speaking woman bonding with her son and domestic worker had netizens entertained.

A woman won hearts when she bonded with her son and helper in Xhosa. Image: @thebezfam/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Video captures woman bonding with helper and son

The footage shows Mariska Lee Bezuidenhout (@thebezfam) greeting and speaking in IsiXhosa as she urges her shy helper, Winnie, and son to also greet and share a few words in the video.



Watch the video below:

There are 11 official languages in South Africa, of which Xhosa is one of the most widely spoken. According to SA Venues, approximately 16 percent of South Africa’s population, or 8.3 million people, cite Xhosa as being their home language. Xhosa is characterised by a number of clicking sounds, which are formed by the tongue. These are represented by the letters c, x and q.

Mzansi impressed by woman's Xhosa

Many netizens responded with cute comments to the video of the family with many impressed by the Mariska's ability to speak the complex Nguni language.

luyandantulizekhe wrote:

"Abelungu beynsuku zokugcina."

xana replied:

"Unana uzothetha naye ."

Eric Nkoana commented:

"How will Winnie gossip about you? ."

Aviwe Soyamba responded:

"Haaayini esitsolo kanje isiXhosa."

sinegugu portia mkhonto wrote:

"Akasemuhle nje usgaqa❤️♥️."

Tuh said:

"Ayi kahleni bakwethu athi umlungu bhabhayini."

Noxolo Selepe replied:

"Sgaqa sika mamakhe ."

