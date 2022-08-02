An Indian man has made quite an impression among Mzansi netizens with his ability to speak fluent IsiZulu

The Pietermaritzburg resident revealed that he learned the language as a child as he was cared for by a nanny from Ixopo

Cliffy Govender said his Zulu improved even more when he got a job in a rural area in Creighton back in 2013

Being able to speak an African language as a non-Nguni person is something that still fascinates many people in this day and age.

South African social media users were left quite impressed upon learning about an Indian man on TikTok who is fluent in isiZulu.

Cliffy Govender rose to TikTok fame with his fluent IsiZulu videos. Image: Cliffy Govender/Facebook

Cliffy Govender has become popular on the video-focused app for his fluent Zulu videos. In one of them, he shared that his ability to speak the language doesn't come from formal education at school, but rather from being raised by a Zulu nanny from Ixopo who cared for him when his mother was at work.

The 31-year-old man shared that learning to speak the language came easily to him as the nanny only spoke it in their home.

Cliffy also shared that he got a job in a rural area in Creighton back in 2013, where his Zulu improved even more as he was the only Indian person there.

In the video, Cliffy, who works for KZN EMS based at Greys Hospital as a paramedic, also opened up about how grateful he was for the opportunity which has allowed him to meet and communicate with many people.

Cliffy is married to a Zulu woman, Diann, whom he adores and he takes great joy in the fact that he can bond easily with her family.

According to The Witness, even with over 19 300 TikTok followers, with almost every video Cliffy posts, he still leaves his followers astonished at his fluent Zulu and begging for more content from him.

Several netizens shared their thoughts and reactions to Cliffy’s unique story and upbringing on Facebook.

David Robinson commented:

“Zulu is a beautiful language. It must never be lost.”

Naseema Patel wrote:

“I'm Indian, and my 9-year-old son loves speaking Zulu when he gets home from school, and he pronounces the words so perfectly. It’s amazing.”

JacQueline Peter Francis said:

“I wish I spoke the language so I could communicate better with my friends at work.”

Sharda Pillay replied:

“He speaks Zulu extremely fluently. Great going Cliffy. Wonderful.”

