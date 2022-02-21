An impressive video of two stunners showing off their dance moves has been doing the rounds on social media

The post shared by online user @kulanicool sees a man and a woman breaking it down at a convenience store

The video is gaining a lot of traction on Twitter and many SA peeps joked that they didn’t notice the male dancer

An awesome video of two stunners showing off their dance moves has left the cyber community in awe.

A man and a woman can be seen dancing together in perfect sync at a convenience store in a video shared online. Image: @kulanicool / Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the 43-second clip, a man and a woman can be seen dancing together in perfect sync at a convenience store. Their moves are quite impressive the say the least. But, it seems it is the woman who really grabbed the netizen’s attention.

The tweet was shared by popular social media user @kulanicool. Many users sarcastically commented on how they weren’t even aware there was a man in the video. Check out some more funny reactions to the tweet below:

@MBBusakwe reacted:

“Funny how I didn’t notice the poor guy there.”

@MshikaNathi said:

“Haaaw the is a guy on the video.”

@PhoshPk responded:

“Spent 45sec in a store dancing without grabbing something? Where is the manager?”

@abutibusiness replied:

“I didn't even notice there was a guy there. I just focused on this awesome lady.”

@Kemzo_K said:

“Nice one.”

@Naphakade13 commented:

“Nice one but to long would be better if it was short.”

@WyclefPresley reacted:

“Great Synchronization.”

Woman does Umlando Challenge in store

In a similar story, Briefly News previously reported that a young woman Xolisile Mfeka (@XolisileM_) left jaws dropping after taking to social media to share a video of herself doing the trending Umlando Challenge.

The dance challenge has kept Saffas entertained for a while now and has seen contenders gyrate their hips to the hit amapiano song Umlando by Toss featuring Lady Du, Sino Msolo, Young Stunna, Slade, Sir Trill.

Xolisile’s video sees her dressed in all black as she dances at a convenience store. The post had 3.5K views and over 150 likes at the time of publication.

The attractive woman won over instant fans as followers left her flirtatious comments on the tweet:

@DarkBerry_101 responded:

“Sexiness on steroids fire.”

Source: Briefly News