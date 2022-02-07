Woman Does Umlando Challenge in Store, Her Curves Leave SA Speechless

Social media user Xolisile Mfeka (@XolisileM_) shared a video of herself doing the Umlando Challenge on Twitter

The dance challenge has become popular on social media and seen users gyrate their hips with their backs to the camera

The post has attracted a lot of flirtatious comments with several peeps complimenting Xolisile on her curves

A young woman Xolisile Mfeka (@XolisileM_) left jaws dropping after taking to social media to share a video of herself doing the trending Umlando Challenge.

The dance challenge has kept Saffas entertained for a while now and has seen contenders gyrate their hips to the hit amapiano song Umlando by Toss featuring Lady Du, Sino Msolo, Young Stunna, Slade, Sir Trill.

Xolisile’s video sees her dressed in all black as she dances at a convenience store. The post had 3.5K views and over 150 likes at the time of publication.

Peeps shower her with love

The attractive woman won over instant fans as followers left her flirtatious comments on the tweet:

@DarkBerry_101 responded:

“Sexyness on steroids fire.”

@TrevorSmithSnr replied:

“What’s going on here.”

@Akirabuhle commented:

“You are just superfine.”

@Vuyo23276570 said:

“This is corny.”

@MahlalekhweniU reacted:

“Ave ngikuthanda (I love you so much) am your die hard fan shame.”

