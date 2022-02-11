A teacher recently took to social media to share her dedication to helping her learners through their learning difficulties

She shared a photo of a homework paper where the child made a note on the page indicating that he found division hard and she responded that she would help him

The educator said she believes that no leaner should be embarrassed because they lack access to knowledge

When it comes to learning, the importance of great teachers can't be underestimated as they play a role in a child’s foundational learning and social development. An inspiring example of a teacher dedicated to helping her learners through their learning difficulties is Bonnie (@yafavoriteaunty), who recently shared she handled a situation in which one of her learners was struggling with maths.

A teacher took to social media to share how she helps her learners. Image: @yafavoriteaunty /Twitter

Source: Twitter

Taking to Twitter without revealing the child’s identity, Bonnie shared a photo of a homework page where one of her ‘babies’, as she affectionately calls them, didn’t do his work. The young boy made a note on his homework page indicating that he found division hard.

“No kid should be embarrassed because they lack knowledge. So I tell them to write me notes and I write back. No outbursts, no displays. So he gets credit just for turning it in and letting me know he’s struggling,” she said in a tweet.

Bonnie also disclosed that she knew what it was like to be put on display for not knowing something in class.

“It’s discouraging and embarrassing. I refuse to put my babies through that,” she said.

Teacher of the Year goes to…

Her followers poured in their love in appreciation for her mindful and caring teaching method. Many could relate to the embarrassment that came with being a slow learner or misunderstood in school. Check out some of their positive responses on the post:

@Marrrrcussss replied:

“Thank you for helping this baby instead of failing him and embarrassing him.”

@xMangoIceeT wrote:

“My 4th grade teacher literally humiliated me in class because I wasn’t understanding multiplication and division. I struggled with math even today. The timed math drill worksheets gave me anxiety. If I had a teacher like this, I would f*** cry.”

@i_dont_txt_back said:

“Timed maths is the worst. I was tested for ADHD twice because I couldn’t do them and sent to special Ed math. Turns out all I had was anxiety. I could/can do maths, just not on display.”

