Zola 7 has finally spoken up and addressed all of the rumours and concerns that he is struggling to make ends meet for himself and his children

The Sana Luma hitmaker has been trending on social media ever since Nota Baloyi told followers that Zola was not doing well

After seeing fans pleas to help him, Zola have finally made his banking details public to allow his fans to make a contribution

Zola 7 recently learnt his fans will forever remain loyal to him. Concerns about the musicians health and general well-being flooded the internet in the last week and Zola has finally addressed his fans.

After a week of trending on social media as fans scrambled to find out if Zola 7 was doing well or not, the musician has finally spoken up and addressed all concerns.

Zola began trending on Twitter again after fans were able to breathe a sigh of relief. The media personality decided to open up and give fans the opportunity to provide him with the necessary help and support. Zola shared his banking details so that donations can start coming in.

@mn_mofokeng said:

"Hola #Zola7 you are king and you served mzansi with your God-given gifts. Let us at least honour those who served with distintion, And ask not why."

@Nqukeo_MC wrote:

"Finally #Zola7 himself has spoken Bafw2 it's now all on us, let's not fail what we started. We asked a very difficult thing 4rm a very proud & respectful Nguni man but as humble as he is he accepted our offer."

The South African reported that it was the video of Zola 7 looking frail that drove many followers to want to raise some funds for him.

