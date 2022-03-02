Controversial celeb Nota Baloyi has shed some light on the whereabouts of one of Mzansi's biggest musicians, Zola 7

The musician disappeared from the entertainment industry without a trace and many seem to have forgotten about Zola

Not has shared that the former industry heavyweight is currently facing some financial adversities and struggling to care for his children

Nota Baloyi has provided Mzansi with some answers about where Zola 7 has been for all of these years. The podcaster has shared that Zola has been living in some pretty rough conditions for the past few years and struggling to make ends meet.

Nota Baloyi has answered a question that many South Africans have been asking for quite some and that is, what ever happened to Zola 7?

A Twitter user shared their concern about the musician's whereabouts and Nota jumped on the opportunity to answer. Unlike what many might believe, Baloyi revealed that Zola is not doing so great.

SA Hip Hop Mag reports that Zola has been living in poor conditions and struggling to make ends meet. On top of battling illness, the musician has been battling to take care of himself and his seven children.

SowetanLIVE reported that Zola 7 was diagnosed with epilepsy and needed the public to help him fund his treatments. The news broke the hearts of many as they watched the man who was known for helping poor communities struggle so much to make ends meet.

