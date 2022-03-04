Zola 7 has caught wind of the countrywide concern regarding his wellbeing and the musician's personal assistant has responded

Podcaster Nota Baloyi instigated the cries of concern when he hopped on social media and told followers that Zola is struggling to make ends meet

After hearing the concerns and rumours, Zola 7's team has come out and rubbished the claims that his seven children aren't being taken care of

Nota Baloyi's claims about Zola 7's financial struggles have been put to rest. The controversial podcaster had South African's believing that the once-successful Zola is now struggling to put food on the table.

Zola 7 fans can now sleep well at night knowing that the media personality is doing just fine. Nota Baloyi is now left looking like a liar after claiming that Zola was really struggling.

TimesLIVE reports that Siki Kunene, Zola's personal assistant, has spoken to the publication to debunk all of Nota Baloyi's claims. Responding to the concerning allegations, Siki said:

"All those things he said are utter rubbish. He's just trying to create hype over nothing. The truth is Bonginkosi is fine. He's got epilepsy. He is taking chronic medication for it."

Nota's version of events is that he made those claims solely based on an interview Zola had done the previous year with MacG and the team on Podcast and Chill.

