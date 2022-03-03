Controversial media personality Nota Baloyi has taken a swipe at Skhanda Love rapper KO and his record label

Nota Baloyi, who is popular for speaking his mind on different media platforms, alleged that KO has hit hard times

The retired music executive also said that those artists signed to KO's record label Skhanda World are not going to make it in the music industry

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Popular music mogul Nota Baloyi who is known for landing himself in hot water because of the things he says has fired shots at rapper and music producer KO.

Nota Baloyi has taken a swipe at rapper KO and his record label. He said that the rapper has gone broke. Image: @Instagram

Source: Instagram

Speaking in a recent interview with ByoPodcast, Baloyi said that Supa Dupa rapper KO has hit hard times. He added that due to desperation, the rapper is now doing collaborations with anyone. He also added that KO has been out of the game since his 2014 album Skhanda Republic. He said:

"Now he is doing features with every Tom, D*ck, and Harry because he's fallen on hard times... Since the Skhanda Republic that was it."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to ZAlebs, Nota Baloyi also dragged KO's music label Skhanda World through the mud. Nota believes that those artists who are signed to the label are wasting their time and talents because they will not go anywhere. He added:

"Skhanda World the label, those artists will never get anywhere. You can name all of them, they will never get anywhere."

ZAlebs also reports that rapper Rashid Kay accused KO of competing with his artists. According to the report, KO released his single Papa Action on the same day that Kid X dropped his project.

Nota Baloyi shares some unspoken truths about Zola 7’s current living conditions and financial struggles

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi has provided Mzansi with some answers about where Zola 7 has been for all of these years. The podcaster has shared that Zola has been living in some pretty rough conditions for the past few years and struggling to make ends meet.

Nota Baloyi has answered a question that many South Africans have been asking for quite some and that is, whatever happened to Zola 7?

A Twitter user shared their concern about the musician's whereabouts and Nota jumped on the opportunity to answer. Unlike what many might believe, Baloyi revealed that Zola is not doing so great.

Source: Briefly News