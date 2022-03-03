Riky Rick's untimely passing had social media users discuss important issues such as depression and cyberbullying

Celebrities like Connie Ferguson and Pearl Thusi even called for compassion and kindness on social media

Cassper Nyovest is however not buying that, and he claims that people are only calling for kindness because something tragic happened

Cassper Nyovest is one of the most talked-about celebrities on Black Twitter. The Amademoni hitmaker often trends for the wrong reasons. Peeps usually blow everything the rapper says out of proportion.

Cassper Nyovest says those who are denouncing cyberbullies on social media are only doing it for likes.

Source: Instagram

Following Riky Rick's death on 23 February, Cassper also started to trend. Fans felt that the rapper may be suffering from depression due to the bashing he gets on social media, even when he tries to do right.

For instance, Mufasa was tagged as homophobic after one of his tributes to the Boss Zonke rapper, ZAlebs reports. According to the publication, Cass shared a picture of him and Ricky and wanted to show how comfortable he was around the rapper. Many including Mohale Motaung, bashed the rapper.

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker also took to Twitter to drag those who have been condemning cyberbullying. According to the rapper, peeps will never stop dragging and cancelling each other. Many are just condemning it now because Riky Rick had just passed away. He said:

"Everything here is for clout. Even the "Be Kind" tweets are for likes and Rts. They post them when something happens cause that's what is trending. Abo "Be Kind" nabo "Depression is real guys" Mxm! Nothing is gonna change. The youth is doomed cause we have no leaders. Just vibes!"

Mufasa's fans shared the same sentiments. They all took to the comments section to say that social media is toxic.

@sphokazi_mM said:

"It's sad. Social media has turned into something else."

@Lungstar_K

"I don't think lack of leaders. We come from broke & broken families' communities & society "

