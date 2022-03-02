Social media users are still trying to come to terms with the untimely passing of rapper and fashion icon Riky Rick

The rapper who passed away on the 23rd of February was reportedly cremated after an intimate funeral service in Johannesburg

Riky Rick's fans have taken to social media platforms to call on stakeholders in the entertainment industry to produce a documentary about his life

There is no denying that Riky Rick's passing sent shockwaves across Mzansi. The rapper had peeps worried when he posted a cryptic tweet on his official Twitter page.

His family later confirmed that he had passed on. Tributes have been pouring in from all parts of the world as fans and industry colleagues pay their last respects to the Sondela hitmaker.

Celebrities such as Somizi, AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Nadia Nakai and Boity have taken to their social media platforms to pour their hearts out following Ricky's passing. Stogie T and Big Zulu even released songs as tributes to the late rapper.

Riky Rick's fans however feel that all the tributes are not enough to celebrate and remember the Boss Zonke hitmaker. Taking to Twitter, fans have asked for a Riky Rick documentary.

@reezyasakundwi said:

"Ricky Rick has so much footage which can make a beautiful documentary of his life."

@goddess_ambs noted:

"Honestly need a documentary about @rikyrickworld. Created by the great @Mini_fotography."

Riky Rick: Coconut Kelz shares emotional final tribute to her childhood friend, "I Am Truly Heartbroken"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Riky Rick's death came as a surprise to his fans, family and industry colleagues. The South African entertainment industry has been mourning for the past one week.

Tributes have been pouring in for the Boss Zonke hitmaker. From billboards all across major highways in Mzansi to artworks from fans including high school students and even songs.

Riky Rick's old friend Lesego Tlhabi popularly known as Coconut Kelz has also penned a tear-jerking tribute to her friend. She took to her Instagram stories to make reference to the Major League DJz's message that funeral-goers should dress to impress. She asked how was one able to do that when she is still in denial. She wrote:

"They said we must get dressed for tomorrow fam. Because you were in love with the mpahlas."

