Coconut Kelz has poured her heart out in an emotional tribute to her childhood friend rapper Riky Rick who passed away

The award-winning actress took to social media to share old pictures with Riky Rick alongside a lengthy caption

She said that she was still in shock that Riky Rick is no more and that she was writing about him in the past tense

Riky Rick's death came as a surprise to his fans, family and industry colleagues. The South African entertainment industry has been mourning for the past one week.

Coconut Kelz has shared that she is heartbroken following the untimely passing of her old friend Riky Rick.

Tributes have been pouring in for the Boss Zonke hitmaker. From billboards all across major highways in Mzansi to artworks from fans including high school students and even songs.

Riky Rick's old friend Lesego Tlhabi popularly known as Coconut Kelz has also penned a tear-jerking tribute to her friend. She took to her Instagram stories to make reference to the Major League DJz's message that funeral-goers should dress to impress. She asked how was one able to do that when she is still in denial. She wrote:

"They said we must get dressed for tomorrow fam. Because you were in love with the mpahlas. But what do you wear for a final farewell when you are not able to say goodbye?"

Coconut Kelz who is Ricky Rick's childhood friend said she was still in denial that her friend is gone.

According to ZAlebs, Coconut Kelz reminisced about her childhood with the late hitmaker. The publication notes that Kelz spoke about how she and other friends had supported the rapper in different sports that he took part in. She also spoke about how Ricky had a distinct fashion style even from a tender age.

Coconut Kelz penned an emotional last tribute to her old friend Riky Rick

Stogie T honours Riky Rick with ‘Diet Coke’ freestyle, joins Big Zulu in dropping tribute songs for the rapper

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Rapper Stogie T and the late Riky Rick may have had their own share of beef in the industry, but they both had a love for the SA hip-hop industry. Following the untimely death of the Boss Zonke hitmaker, veteran rapper Stogie T decided to put his pain in a song.

Stogie T dropped the freestyle of the song Diet Coke in honour of Riky Rick. He posted a short clip of the video on his social media page and the video has received rave reviews from his fans and followers.

According to SAHiphopmag, Diet Coke freestyle by Stogie T had tongues wagging. He captioned the video with a heart-warming message for Makhado. He said the song was for the culture that they both adored. He wrote:

"Rest Easy Rikhado You were a superstar and touched lives."

