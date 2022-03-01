Veteran rapper Stogie T has joined the long list of celebrities who have paid tributes to the late rapper and fashion icon Riky Rick

Stoogie T released the freestyle of the hip-hop jam Diet Coke to honour Riky Rick, who passed away on the 23rd of February

Stoogie T is not the only celebrity who has penned a song for Riky Rick, Big Zulu also released a song titled Lala Ngoxolo

Rapper Stogie T and the late Riky Rick may have had their own share of beef in the industry, but they both had a love for the SA hip-hop industry. Following the untimely death of the Boss Zonke hitmaker, veteran rapper Stogie T decided to put his pain in a song.

Renowned rapper Stogie T has paid tribute to the late Riky Rick by releasing a freestyle for the song 'Diet Coke'. Image: @stogie_t

Source: Instagram

Stogie T dropped the freestyle of the song Diet Coke in honour of Riky Rick. He posted a short clip of the video on his social media page and the video has received rave reviews from his fans and followers.

According to SAHiphopmag, Diet Coke freestyle by Stogie T had tongues wagging. He captioned the video with a heart-warming message for Makhado. He said the song was for the culture that they both adored. He wrote:

"Rest Easy Rikhado You were a superstar and touched lives. This one is for the culture we both loved and debated so often. The light of hip hop will never die @rikyrickworld."

Stogie T is not the only celebrity who has released a song in the wake of Riky Rick's untimely passing. Drum magazine reports that Imali Eningi hitmaker Big Zulu also released a song titled Lala Ngoxolo, which means "rest in peace" to honour his friend. The publication further states that Big Zulu worked with Mduduzi Ncube, Siya Ntuli and Xowla on the song.

Riky Rick laid to rest in Johannesburg, Mzansi sends love and strength to the rapper's widow Bianca and family

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Riky Rick has been the talk of the town since news that he had passed away hit social media. Fans from all over South Africa and industry colleagues have paid tributes to the Amantombazane hitmaker.

If the tributes going around social media are anything to go by, Riky Rick definitely had an impact on society. His music, fashion and even the way he interacted with his fans affected many South Africans.

Riky Rick was laid to rest in an intimate gathering in Johannesburg today. The funeral proceedings were streamed live on social media, and fans took to Twitter to bid farewell to the Sondela rapper.

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

Source: Briefly News