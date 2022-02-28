Cassper Nyovest shared a touching music tribute to his late industry peer and former friend Riky Rick following his passing on Wednesday last week

In a concert over the weekend, Mufasa performed Riky Rick's hit Stay Shining and the fans lot it and sang along to the late rapper's verse

The Siyathandana hitmaker also admitted that they wasted time by not sorting out their differences, adding that he'll dearly miss Riky

Cassper Nyovest is already missing his longtime friend and music peer, Riky Rick. The Boss Zonke rapper took his own life last Wednesday, 23 February.

Cassper Nyovest shared a touching music tribute to Riky Rick.

Source: Instagram

Mufasa took to social media to admit that they should have sorted their differences sooner. The two were not talking when Riky passed on. Cass performed one of Riky's songs at his recent gig.

The crowd lost it and sang along to Riky's verse when Stay Shining dropped. Mufasa was one of the featured artists in the track. According to ZAlebs, the Siyathandana hitmaker captioned the video:

"Ima miss you ma n**ga… I thought we had time, I can’t say I don’t regret wasting it but I have to come to terms with it at some point. Until we meet again, we gone stay shining!!!"

Peeps took to the rapper-turned-businessman's comment section on Instagram to share their thoughts on his post.

lelethu.g said:

"This caption is boss... We can't change time. We gonna judge cos you're in the public eye but everyone got people they don't get along with."

karabotashamongalo wrote:

"My heart bleeds for you. Stay strong. He was your brother his kids are your kids now."

lifewithbuhle._ commented:

"Sending you hugs and healing."

aaronsingh01_ wrote:

"You have time with @akaworldwide. Don’t waste it. We wanna see y’all work together."

shinjutsu42 added:

"RIP Riky, honestly took me by surprise."

Big Zulu sheds tears in emotional video tribute to Riky Rick

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu shed tears when he spoke about his late collaborator, Riky Rick. The rapper and the Boss Zonke hitmaker gave Mzansi a massive song in 2020, Imali Eningi.

Following the heartbreaking news of Riky, Inkabi took to social media to open up about his music peers' death. Riky took his own life when he lost his fight to depression on Wednesday morning, 23 February.

In a video posted on Twitter, Big Zulu said he still doesn't understand how Riky decided to end his own life because he's the one who used to comfort everyone going through tough times in the music industry.

