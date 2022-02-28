Vyno has been evicted from Big Brother Mzansi and his fans are sorry for him while others are happy he'll get to attend Riky Rick's funeral

Vyno, who is a musician, did not get enough votes to save him from being eliminated after Sis Tamara nominated him for eviction when he was Head of House

Vyno had no idea that Riky took his own life last Wednesday as he was disconnected from the outside world while in the house playing the R2 million game

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi is feeling sorry for Vyno following his eviction from Big Brother Mzansi house on Sunday night, 27 February. Some of the viewers of the competition have shared that at least he'll get to attend Riky Rick's funeral.

Vyno will get to attend Riky Rick's funeral after his eviction from Big Brother Mzansi. Image: @bigbromzansi, @rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

The musician did not get enough votes to save him from being eliminated after Sis Tamara nominated him when he became Head of House. Peeps took to social media to share their thoughts on the latest developments in the tough competition.

Taking to Twitter, peeps were glad that the young musician will get to celebrate Riky's like as he had no idea that the rapper has passed on since he was disconnected from the outside world while in the Big Brother Mzansi house.

@STheposterboy said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"My heart breaks for Vyno, it’s gonna be sad when he finally learns the truth about his buddy."

@Clive_2th wrote:

"At least Vyno will get to attend Riky Rick’s funeral."

@Ginger_Lii commented:

"Vyno leaving has nothing to do with Riky's passing, he just didn't get enough votes. Don't be weird."

Big Zulu sheds tears in emotional video tribute to Riky Rick

In other news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu shed tears when he spoke about his late collaborator, Riky Rick. The rapper and the Boss Zonke hitmaker gave Mzansi a massive song in 2020, Imali Eningi.

Following the heartbreaking news of Riky, Inkabi took to social media to open up about his music peers' death. Riky took his own life when he lost his fight to depression on Wednesday morning, 23 February.

In a video posted on Twitter, Big Zulu said he still doesn't understand how Riky decided to end his own life because he's the one who used to comfort everyone going through tough times in the music industry.

Inkabi shared that Riky Rick was a father to everyone in the industry, not just his own kids. He praised the late star for opening doors for many in the music business.

Source: Briefly News