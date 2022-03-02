Tributes for the late Boss Zonke rapper Ricky Rick has been flooding social media since the news of his passing hit the streets

Popular media personality Somizi has posted a final farewell for his friend and industry colleague Riky Rick

Riky Rick passed away on Wednesday 23 February and was laid to rest on Tuesday 1 March in Johannesburg

South Africans are still coming to terms with the fact that one of the country's most iconic rappers and fashion icons Riky Rick is gone forever. Riky Rick was laid to rest at a private funeral in Johannesburg yesterday.

Somizi has shared a video of him and Riky Rick as a final send off for the 'Sondela' rapper. Image: @somizi and @rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

Social media has been awash with tributes as Mzansi peeps and celebrities paid their last respects to the award-winning rapper.

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has taken to social media to post a tear-jerking video of him and the Sondela rapper. In the video posted on his official Instagram page, Somizi and Riky Rick can be seen embracing each other and having fun.

This is not the first time that the IdolsSA judge is remembering Riky Rick. The South African reports that Somizi paid homage to the Amantombazane hitmaker with a showstopping outfit on IdolsSA. Somizi is popular for his eccentric fashion and he pulled off a black outfit with matching boots.

The publication further states that the back of SomG's leather jacket had the text: "87-22" which represent the year that Ricky was born and the year he died.

Stogie T honours Riky Rick with ‘Diet Coke’ freestyle, joins Big Zulu in dropping tribute songs for the rapper

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that rapper Stogie T and the late Riky Rick may have had their own share of beef in the industry, but they both had a love for the SA hip-hop industry. Following the untimely death of the Boss Zonke hitmaker, veteran rapper Stogie T decided to put his pain in a song.

Stogie T dropped the freestyle of the song Diet Coke in honour of Riky Rick. He posted a short clip of the video on his social media page and the video has received rave reviews from his fans and followers.

According to SAHiphopmag, Diet Coke freestyle by Stogie T had tongues wagging. He captioned the video with a heart-warming message for Makhado. He said the song was for the culture that they both adored. He wrote:

"Rest Easy Rikhado You were a superstar and touched lives."

