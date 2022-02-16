Cassper Nyovest says he has a dream of playing just one game for any team in the Premier Soccer League

Taking to social media, the Siyathandana hitmaker asked his fan to help him choose which team he should play for

Cassper seemed to suggest that he can play better than Real Madrid’s attacking mid-fielder Eden Hazard

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest left Twitter divided after he revealed that he dreams of playing just one game in the local Premier Soccer League. The rapper who also thinks that his soccer skills are better than international soccer players took to his social media pages to share a picture of himself playing soccer and made the announcement.

Cassper Nyovest shares that he wishes to play for the PSL. image: @casspernyovest and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Cassper who boasts of a combined total of almost 15 million fans on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram said that the lucky team that he will play for will also get to enjoy his huge fanbase.

He asked his fans which PSL team do they think he should play for, and everyone suggested he joins his friend Andile Mpisane at the Royal AM. He said:

“Yazi I have a dream to play at least 1 game in the PSL. I would bring a crazy fan base to the team as well. Which team would you guys love to see me play for?”

@kgomotshehla said:

"Hi Cas, Royal AM can suit u. Imagine Andile in the middle and you upfront. What a combo."

@LondonRSA wrote:

"Go join ROYAL AM where all players arrive with McLaren at the stadium."

While many fans suggested that Mufasa joins MaMkize’s Royal AM others were advising the Amademoni hitmaker to stick to what he is already doing.

@TONIX_T commented:

"We love you fam, but nah stick to music, business and boxing, street football le stadium play are two different things.Xo o monate ka ball behind scenes mara comparison ya Hazard and U issa suicide analysis No cap.Hade poi."

Cassper Nyovest vows to knock out Naak Musiq in upcoming fight as he amps the trash talk

In more entertainment news, Briefly News Reported that Cassper Nyovest is still riding the high of showing Slik Talk flames in their Fame vs Clout fight. The rapper is currently training to take on Naaq Music after fans told him they want to see a real right. Nyovest has already started with the trash talk, weeks away from the big day.

Naak Musiq and Cassper Nyovest are both training hard as they prepare for the most anticipated boxing match in the country. Moments after knocking out Slik Talk in the Fame vs Clout fight, Cass was already looking for his next opponent and Naak stepped up to the plate.

The two musicians agreed to face each other in the ring on 8th April in Sun City. IOL reports that Naak and Nyovest are both looking forward to the event.

