The big fight between Cassper Nyovest and Naak Musiq is getting closer and the Doc Shebeleza rapper is all about intimidation tactics

After winning against Slik Talk, many fans wanted to see Cassper take on an opponent who would be more of a challenge than the YouTuber

As Nyovest riles up his trash talk, he made sure to bring up his two nemeses calling them 'AKA Madruggs' and 'Princess Kaybee'

Cassper Nyovest is still riding the high of showing Slik Talk flames in their Fame vs Clout fight. The rapper is currently training to take on Naaq Music after fans told him they want to see a real right. Nyovest has already started with the trash talk, weeks away from the big day.

Cassper Nyovest is feeling confident that he will knock out Naak Musiq in their upcoming boxing match. Image: @casspernyovest and @iamnaakmusiq

Naak Musiq and Cassper Nyovest are both training hard as they prepare for the most anticipated boxing match in the country. Moments after knocking out Slik Talk in the Fame vs Clout fight, Cass was already looking for his next opponent and Naak stepped up to the plate.

The two musicians agreed to face each other in the ring on 8th April in Sun City. IOL reports that Naak and Nyovest are both looking forward to the event.

Cassper Nyovest had begun his intimidation plan with a ton of trash talk on Twitter. The hitmaker has told fans that he feels almost certain that he knock Naak Musiq out. Even while preparing for this major fight, Cass still can't shake how badly he wants to face AKA and Prince Kaybee in the ring.

Tweeps weren't necessarily on the same page as the rapper. Many felt that Cassper was underestimating Naak.

@DarneleyM said:

"Scenes when you lose on the 9th because you are definitely gonna lose baby. Naak is not Slik Talk, it's IMPORTANT to remember that."

@MzwakheQaba wrote:

"Casper is such a winner, it's very difficult to imagine him losing in anything he does, hope @NaakMusiq is training just as hard, this might be a good one."

@SABolo8 asked:

"Is there still a chance for Naak to pull out of this fight ?"

@Fokisa tweeted:

"I just need you to knock out Naak cos really after all this talk nothing will ever make sense beyond the loss."

