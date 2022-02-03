Although he is a school dropout, Cassper Nyovest says that will not stop him from becoming a billionaire in the future

The rapper made major boss moves in the past year including launching his own alcohol and sneaker ranges

Mufasa's music career has also been doing exceptionally well after he scooped the Artist of the Decade Award at the SA Hip Hop Awards in December 2021

Cassper Nyovest's success is truly inspiring.

Multi-award-winning South African rapper Cassper Nyovest, real name Refiloe Phoolo is a true example of rags to riches. The star who has been mocked several times for not completing high school inspired many when he became the first celebrity in Mzansi to own the new McLaren GT, talk about levels!

The Amademoni hitmaker made this known via his Instagram page when he shared a picture of himself posing next to the white McLaren GT alongside the caption:

“Fun Fact: I’m the first n*gg* to buy the new McLaren GT in South Africa and the only one who actually owns one.”

Casper Nyovest’s humble background never deterred him from dreaming big and achieving some of his goals.

Cassper Nyovest has been making all his dreams come true

The rapper recently took over Cape Town, flooding his social media with pictures and videos from his trip.

That's not all, he shipped down his new whip the McLaren GT and Bentley, and according to him, it was a dream come true.

"I've always had this dream of going on holiday & shipping my dream cars to Cape Town or Durban. I'm about to live out that dream. Rented a dope crib with the boys, trucked down a couple of my cars to CPT for the week, Billiato cases on deck! Content bout to be lit on the gram." He wrote on Twitter.

Still on dreams coming true, the father of one fulfilled another one of his dreams when he launched his own sneaker range, Root of Fame under South African owned company Drip Footwear in July 2021.

Taking to his Instagram page at the time Nyovest said that growing up in Mafikeng he never imagined that he fulfil his dreams one day.

He said, "Dreams come true. I am a young boy from Mafikeng and I never thought I would be able to help design a shoe and put my name on it one day."

In addition to the sneaker range, the Gusheshe rapper also launched his own liquor brand Billiato.

Cassper Nyovest's music career is currently making waves

As far as his music career is concerned Mufasa has been making strides. He bagged the award for Artist of the Decade at the SA Hip Hop Awards in December 2021 and his hit song Doc Shebeleza was also listed among Sound City’s top 50 songs of the decade.

Cassper Nyovest’s all-white lux whip collection inspires SA

Briefly News also reported that Cassper took to social media again to show off his all-white luxury whip collection.

Mufasa inspired many peeps on his timeline when he posted a snap of his white mansion and all his white rides parked in the yard.

Social media users took to his comments section with praises.

zamababe said:

"Honestly it's not about where you're from its about where you're going... Keep motivating us Nyovest."

mnktlali commented:

"Your inspiring display of wealth.....we actually watched you put in the work....you are doing very well...Cass."

