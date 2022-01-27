





Cassper Nyovest is one seething man after his and Prince Kaybee's latest round in a longstanding war of words. Cassper hit out at the DJ and producer after the latter made a snide remark about his manhood.

According to TimesLIVE, Prince Kaybee threw shade at the rapper who'd posted a workout video showcasing road running exercises, all in preparation for his hugely-anticipated celebrity boxing match date with actor and singer Naak MuziQ in April.

Cassper Nyovest Unleashes Scathing Jab at Prince Kaybee for Shading His 'Tool'. Image: @princekaybee_sa, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

In the short clip, Cass is seen rocking tight-fitting cycling shorts which hug the entirety of his lower body. The Gets Getsa hitmaker is put through his paces by two other men, tackling the route with him and thought to be his trainers for the upcoming fight.

"For someone that keeps on talking about b*lls this is shocking," Prince wrote.

Cassper ensured the DJ would not have the last say as he strode to Twitter to compose a strong-worded tweet. He called Prince out for "talking a lot about him" yet cowers when challenged to a fight in the square ring.

In his reply, Cassper said:

"Prince Kaybee is a b***h!! He won't ever step in the ring. Kabelo ke se***e, that's why a tsamaya a bua ka di tool tsa mauti (he goes around talking about other guys' manhood). Lol... He is a sweet lil b***h and he doesn't have the balls to step in the ring with a real man like me. The day he grows a pair, I'll be waiting!!!

Meanwhile, Cassper expressed that the upcoming "Yanos Roundtable" – a spin-off of MTV Base: SA's Hottest MCs – is unnecessary for the genre, which according to a recent announcement by the music channel, will celebrate Amapiano's biggest stars of 2021, among others, IOL reported.

"This one is not needed. Very unnecessary. Starting rubbish Yanos doesn't need – one of the things that killed Mzansi Hip Hop. Leave the Yanos to grow authentically with love and joy. No gatekeepers, no tastemakers," the rapper said in a tweet.

Source: Briefly News