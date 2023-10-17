Cassper Nyovest's manager Bridge Boss TLee revealed their plans when it comes to Fill Up for 2023

He mentioned that the Fill Up concert takes months to prepare, including the marketing process as well

Nyovest is currently embarking on the African Throne tour alongside Durban rapper Nasty C

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Cassper Nyovest's manager Tlee explained to eager fans that Fill Up takes almost a year to prepare for. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest's manager Bridge Boss TLee set the record straight on Fill Up for 2023.

Will there be Fill Up in 2023? TLee explains

When quizzed by a fan about whether Cassper Nyovest will have a Fill Up this year, Bridge 'Tlee' Moiloa, his manager, revealed that there have not been any plans made.

TLee lifted the lid on the lengthy process they have to go through and the paperwork, including sponsorships and marketing, stating that it takes 10 months.

"It takes at least 10 months to put Fill Up together (applications, & approvals), six months stage design and changes, and three to four months of thorough marketing. So this year is impossible."

"Haven’t even mentioned sponsor confirmation because even at sold-out capacity, the event is still in debt. Next year?"

Cassper shares his future plans as an artist

Rapper Cassper Nyovest revealed to his X followers what he is now focused on career-wise. The artist shared that in the past, he always looked to compete with other rappers in the industry.

Now that he has proved himself worthy, he has a new goal in mind — competing with his past self.

On Instagram, Cassper wrote:

“Most of my career/life was fuelled by me competing or wanting to be better than my haters/enemies. The next chapter in my life is motivated by me yearning to be better than my past. Whoever I was yesterday, I’m kicking his a*s today!!!! God engineering!!!”

Nyovest and Nasty C go on tour

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest has bigger things on his plate as he is currently embarking on the African Throne tour.

He and Durban rapper Nasty C made this announcement, and fans from the continent expressed eagerness to attend their shows.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News