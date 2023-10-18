YouTuber MacG said that he and Cassper have squashed their beef and that he thinks the rapper should consider starting his own podcast

The DJ shared his opinion on his Podcast and Chill platform and also explained how they made peace

Shortly after listening to the clip, netizens flooded the comment section with their opinions

Once again, YouTuber and podcaster MacG had something to say about another hip hop artist. He had something to say to Cassper Nyovest.

MacG says Cassper Nyovest must leave hip hop

Mara MacG has no filter, to be quite honest. The YouTuber once trended after running his mouth about Tyla's numbers being manufactured and them being fake.

Recently the star mentioned that he and rapper Cassper Nyovest have squashed the beef they had with each other and that they are on good terms now, but it didn't MacG a month to speak about the Tito Mboweni hitmaker.

An X user, @ThisIsColbert, shared a clip of MacG telling his co-host Sol Phenduka on the Podcast and Chill that he feels that Cassper should really leave hip hop and venture into podcasting.

He said:

"I actually think he should start a podcast cause, obviously, Hip-hop is not working anymore, he must leave it."

Check out the clip below:

Netizens share their thoughts on MacG's advise

Shortly after the user shared the clip on Twitter, social media users flooded the comment section and shared their own opinions:

@NgoveniSbu said:

"Put this into context bro, he’s not saying Cassper is failing at Hip Hop, he meant Hip Hop as a genre is not working out, probably in light of the yanos and global shift in music taste."

@Questerr_ wrote:

"May Cassper come to MacG’s podcast. Maybe it’ll change my mind about him. I was especially annoyed by his choosing not to attend AKA’s funeral. His fans offered some pointless defence on his part. But he’d attended a funeral of DJ Sumbody."

@Mayo6Tee responded:

"Lol, he was hyping him, and then he said, fuvk it lol. HipHop is wack, lol."

@Sbudamoore replied:

"He apologised and they squashed it out and he fried him again says Hip Hop thing is not working."

@mickey94921503 said:

"MacG is so obsessed with Cass, and it's starting to bore now."

@T_Batsoo wrote:

"We all know that MacG remembers pretty well."

@floyd_flooner replied:

"Cass is funny I say this also coz I watched his podcast interview with L Tido cool."

Cassper Nyovest hits back at accusations claiming he’s trying to ride Tyla’s wave

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest's Instagram story dedicated to Tyla was not well received. The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker ended up in a heated exchange with netizens over the reason for his post.

Tyla is fast rising to fame after her song Water became a viral TikTok sound. She recently performed on an American stage, and other celebrities, including Cassper Nyovest, showed her appreciation.

