Cassper Nyovest caught some serious side eye after showing support for Tyla, the latest rising international star, with the hit song Water

The seasoned South African rapper used his Instagram platform to get others to rally behind Tyla

Cassper Nyovest's efforts did not sit well with some netizens who thought his support for Tyla had ulterior motives

Cassper Nyovest's Instagram story dedicated to Tyla was not well received. The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker ended up in a heated exchange with netizens over the reason for his post.

Cassper Nyovest complimented Tyla, and he did not take kindly to netizens who said he was seeking relevance. Image: Getty Images/ Gallo Images / Instagram/ @tyla

Tyla is fast rising to fame after her song Water became a viral TikTok sound. She recently performed on an American stage, and other celebrities, including Cassper Nyovest, showed her appreciation.

Cassper Nyovest gives Tyla shout-out

Tyla's viral banger, Water, is getting her global attention. Cassper thought she could use as much support from South Africans as possible. In a post by @sa.clout, Mufasa AKA Cassper posted a story on his Instagram of Tyla and wrote:

"She’s gone!!! We need to get behind her as a nation and support her!!! A young South African Superstar."

SA suspicious of Cassper Nyovest's support

Some people speculated that Cassper was looking to get in the spotlight with Tyla. Some speculated that he was looking for a collab. Cassper responded to one nay-sayer, @yaki_za, who said:

"Knowing Cassper. He just wants to make a Remix and ride her wave."

In a now-deleted comment, Cassper replied and, according to SAHipHopMag, he wrote:

"The issue here is that you don't know me. You couldn't even get in the same with me, you check?"

SA unsure of Cassper Nyovest's relevancy

Even though Cassper Nyovest hit back, other netizens commented, agreeing with @yaki_za. Instagram user left brutal comments about their thoughts on Caspper's music career.

murry20th said:

"You guys make me sad... Let a coloured girl have her lane and leave her alone. Keep making hits Tyla"

rossmanicure commented:

"Of course, the next thing he gon be saying if it wasn't for me, what."

yearoficon wrote:

"Cassper stay away from Tyla."

lindiwe_madlamini added:

"We better not hear a remix from Cass...he's too irrelevant."

s.t.e.a.d.y.za argued:

"Wena Casper o weak and you've always been, how do the public's comments like that phase you."

"Represent ma se kind!": Tyla's Amapiano success sparks new Naija-Mzansi twar

Briefly News previously reported that it was gloves off again after Nigerian Twitter claimed that the amapaino sound belonged to them. This happened after trending newcomer Tyla sent a tribute to her home country after breaking some international records for Water.

The South African-born singer praising the country in her season of international music wins on the X app, formerly known as Twitter.

In the fresh twar between the two African nations, Nigerians claimed that the sound belonged to them and stated their case under her post.

